Temporary SNOW Sports Museum at The Boatworks open every day

The proposed project would include construction of a museum and cultural center celebrating the 1960 Winter Olympics and the history of winter sports in the Sierra Nevada.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Beneath the snow-capped mountains, visitors are invited to electronically open the front door to the temporary SNOW Sports Museum at The Boatworks and immerse themselves in ski history.

Inside is a time capsule of Olympic triumphs that document a remarkable ski history and the epic saga of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

“The iconic displays of winter sports history will be an amenity to visitors and locals alike,” Travis Ganong, U.S. Olympic Ski Team member and museum athlete ambassador said according to the museum’s website. “The caliber of exhibits, community space and informational resources will enhance our destination offerings and we couldn’t be more excited to watch the Museum come to fruition.”

The 1,800 square-foot museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 760 North Lake Boulevard. It is home to more than 1,000 articles of ski memorabilia and rare artifacts from private collections and the Auburn Ski Club.

Granite Bay surgeon Stan Batiste and his wife Maryann came up with the idea for the SNOW Sports Museum in order to share his collection of rare 1960 Winter Olympics artifacts and memorabilia.

Then exhibits from Auburn Ski Club, longboard skier Craig Beck, and David Antonucci’s collection of artifacts from the Olympic cross-country ski venue on Tahoe’s Westshore were added.

Other donations include memorabilia from World Cup skiers Daron Rahlves, Julia Mancuso and Travis Ganong.

Sugar Bowl and Granlibakken added exhibits on their history and artifacts. This includes the Olympic rings that hung at the cross-country venue.

A scale model of the Blythe Memorial Arena is in the works if its not already in place, according to the museum’s website. Here, two Americans won gold medals in figure skating. Also, the first “Miracle on Ice” happened after USA won a gold medal in ice hockey.

The SNOW Sports Museum at The Boatworks is a cooperative venture with the Batiste Family, the Boatworks owners, and the SNOW Sports Museum Foundation. The foundation wants to build a ski history and Winter Olympics museum at the entrance to Olympic Valley.

Back to its roots

When members of the Tahoe Truckee community joined together to pursue building a Sierra Ski History museum, they established a Non-Profit 501 (c)(3) Foundation, Squaw Valley Ski Museum Foundation, and began to look for a building site.

In 2010, at the end of the Olympic Heritage Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1960 Winter Olympics, the board launched a fundraising campaign. The funds were used to hire an executive director, consultants, engineers and architects to handle the permitting process to secure the location.

The site for the museum is nestled in the forest of Olympic Valley Park at the entrance to Olympic Valley. The two-level building will offer 16,000 square feet of exhibit space. It has a 7,250 square feet footprint and will occupy less than 1% of the 31.9 acre park.

Placer and Nevada counties contributed grants, along with matching donor funds from board members, organizations and community members.

It was renamed Sierra Nevada Olympic & Winter Sports Museum, The SNOW Sports Museum, to better represent the area and its values. Exhibits will display historical artifacts dating back to the 1800s, photographs and films. The Museum will offer educational opportunities including lectures, films and workshops.

Detailed plans

The future SNOW Sports Museum will reflect the interests of the Northern Sierra communities. It will preserve winter sports and Olympic history.

Cultural Center: The plans call for a cultural center. It will house winter sports history in the Sierras from the Washoe Tribe to today’s athletes.

Olympic Museum: It also calls for an Olympic Museum to honor athletes past and present.

Hall of Fame: The plans call for a Hall of Fame honoring Regional Winter Sports Olympic and World Cup athletes. It will also feature the pioneers that shaped the industry.

Education and Awareness: The plans include programs in history, culture, sports innovation. It also proposes to highlight environmental stewardship about how climate change affects “our winters, our water, our lives,” according to its website.

Event Space: The proposal has event space for exhibits, films, conferences, classes and lectures. This can also be used for social gatherings and events.

Community Hub: There is proposed space for the community to gather and support history, arts and culture programs.

Cafe and Shop: A cafe and gift shop are part of the proposal.

Visitor Center: Plans call for a regional visitor center for the museum, which is located halfway between Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

The Board of Directors members are Mike Livak, President; Bill Clark, Vice President;Nancy Cushing, Secretary; Ron Parson, Treasurer; Eddy Ancinas, Past President; and Gary Davis, John Wilcox, David C. Antonucci, Christine Horvath, and Heidi Spirgi.

The Advisory Committee members are Eric Poulsen, Jim Dill, Tom Dwelle, Emily Ehrlich Laine, Scott Keith, Gary Nagle, Nancy O’Connell, Lynn Suter, John Fagan, Starr Walton-Hurley, and Bill Hudson.

The SNIOW Sports Museum staff are Conor Villines, Preservation and Archiving; and Jamie Olson, Administrative Assistant.

If you’d like to volunteer, please email info@TheSnowMuseum.org .