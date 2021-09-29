Terrain expansion, high-speed lift part of Mt. Rose improvement project

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe on Tuesday announced that plans are underway on the $7.5 million capital improvement project.

Provided/Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

A Lake Tahoe ski resort is taking on its largest improvement project that includes adding terrain with lake views and a new high-speed chairlift.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe on Tuesday announced that plans are underway on the $7.5 million capital improvement project that is expected to be complete for next year’s ski season, 2022-23.

The new lift will be a key piece of the resort’s efforts to enhance the overall experience in the lakeview mountain zone, which will include trail additions, existing trail improvements and new skier traffic patterns, officials said.

“For 41 years, the Lakeview triple has provided access to incredible skiing and riding and expansive views of Lake Tahoe,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director in a press release. “Last season, strong ridership combined with COVID-19 related chairlift restrictions proved it necessary to increase Lakeview’s lift capacity. When completed, the Lakeview zone of the mountain will offer even greater access to beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain and help give skiers and riders of all ability levels more lift and terrain options to enjoy.”

Preliminary work has already begun, with the lift replacement process to begin at the end of the 2021-22 winter season. The new, beginner-rated “Lakeside Trail” will create another route from the top of the Lakeview lift to the “Around the World” ski trail, giving novice skiers and riders greater ability to enjoy lake views.

On-mountain improvements underway include an additional $1 million-plus investment in snowmaking infrastructure on the Mine Train, Slide Bowl and Race Arena trails. Slope grading work designed to reduce obstacles and allow for terrain opening on as little as 12-inches of packed snow is also in progress on Bruce’s Run. Preparation for the Lakeview expansion including Lakeside Trail developments and site preparation of the unload terminal also occurred this summer.

The 60-year-old domestic water system serving the main lodge base area is being replaced. The project includes 4,000 feet of new pipeline from a tank off of the lower section of Around the World which will increase storage capacity and improve fire protection.

Over the past five years, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has invested over $6.5 million in on-mountain improvements designed to enhance the guest experience.

“We are focused on offering our guests a high quality experience every time they come to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. That’s why we’ve continued to invest back into the resort’s infrastructure year after year,” Pierce said. “There’s no question the new express lift and terrain expansion planned in the Lakeview zone are sure to be well used by our guests.”

For more information, visit http://www.skirose.com .