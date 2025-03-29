Terrapin Roadshow’s Grand Finale: Jackie Greene & Nicki Bluhm join Grahame Lesh and others in Truckee  

TERRAPIN ROADSHOW EVENT DETAILS What: Terrapin Roadshow at Truckee’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater Where: 10500 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA 96161 When: August 17 Sunday, August 17, doors at 2 PM, show at 3:30 PM Featuring: Nicki Bluhm, Jackie Greene, Jeremy Hoenig, Ross James, Grahame Lesh, Adam MacDougall, JP McLean with opening act, Broken Compass.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Terrapin Crossroads and Paper Moon Presents unveiled the lineup for the final stop of the Terrapin Roadshow Northern California concert series—the August 17 concert at the Truckee Amphitheater. Nicki Bluhm and Jackie Greene will join this special late afternoon/evening of music alongside Grahame Lesh, Jeremy Hoenig, Ross James, Adam MacDougall, and JP McLean. Opening the show is Broken Compass, an up-and-coming string band that’s quickly making a name for itself.

The Terrapin Roadshow is a traveling concert series celebrating the spirit, energy, and community of Phil and Jill Lesh’s Terrapin Crossroads, bringing world-class music to three of Northern California’s most scenic and intimate outdoor venues. The music is deeply rooted in the Grateful Dead songbook and style while allowing space for exploration and improvisation. Expect to hear your favorite songs from the ’60s through today performed by world-class musicians in stunning settings.

“This series is a beautiful way to honor the incredible community that grew around the music of the Grateful Dead,” said Grahame Lesh, event co-producer and son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh. “It’s so special to see the spirit of their music passed down, bringing people together in the same way Terrapin Crossroads did for so many years. We can’t wait to see Terrapin Nation again.”

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and full event details, visit terrapincrossroads.net .