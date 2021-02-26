Tester puts down ’dream’ run to claim win in Freeride World Tour debut

Ross Tester stands atop the podium in his debut on the Freeride World Tour

Freeride World Tour

Ross Tester throws a back flip during his run at the opening round of the Freeride World Tour

Jeremy Bernard / Freeride World Tour

Local skier Ross Tester opened his career on the Freeride World Tour in style, claiming a first-place finish in the season opener at Ordino Arcalis, Andorra.

“So insanely stoked to put one down for my first comp,” Tester posted to his Instagram account.

Tester landed a 360 to open his run before putting down a back flip at the bottom of the run to finish as the men’s winner with 10,000 points.

“I never expected to win my first event,” said Tester in an interview with Freeride World Tour. “After all the training and everything to come together, it’s definitely a dream come true.”

The Freeride World Tour continued on Wednesday with another round at Ordino Arcalis, where Tester, 22, finished in 18th place.

Another local athlete, snowboarder Sammy Luebke, also found the podium during the first two competitions of the season, claiming second on Wednesday after an eighth-place finish to open the year. Luebke, 31, found his way down a steep section of the venue and stamped his run with a 360 at the bottom to finish with 8,000 points.

“Had an amazing week in Andorra,” posted Luebke, a three-time tour champion, to his Instagram account. “Good people, good food, and I managed to snag a podium.”

The Freeride World Tour is set to continue March 6-12, at Fieberbrunn, Austria.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.