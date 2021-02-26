Tester puts down ’dream’ run to claim win in Freeride World Tour debut
Local skier Ross Tester opened his career on the Freeride World Tour in style, claiming a first-place finish in the season opener at Ordino Arcalis, Andorra.
“So insanely stoked to put one down for my first comp,” Tester posted to his Instagram account.
Tester landed a 360 to open his run before putting down a back flip at the bottom of the run to finish as the men’s winner with 10,000 points.
“I never expected to win my first event,” said Tester in an interview with Freeride World Tour. “After all the training and everything to come together, it’s definitely a dream come true.”
The Freeride World Tour continued on Wednesday with another round at Ordino Arcalis, where Tester, 22, finished in 18th place.
Another local athlete, snowboarder Sammy Luebke, also found the podium during the first two competitions of the season, claiming second on Wednesday after an eighth-place finish to open the year. Luebke, 31, found his way down a steep section of the venue and stamped his run with a 360 at the bottom to finish with 8,000 points.
“Had an amazing week in Andorra,” posted Luebke, a three-time tour champion, to his Instagram account. “Good people, good food, and I managed to snag a podium.”
The Freeride World Tour is set to continue March 6-12, at Fieberbrunn, Austria.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User