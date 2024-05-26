Thank you, Truckee Donner PUD

In our beautiful town of Truckee, the natural world is not just a backdrop but a vital part of the community’s identity. It is also under the growing threat of climate change. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) is setting a sterling example of how a utility company can mitigate the risk of climate change by leading the charge towards our clean energy future without losing sight of the essentials of affordability and reliability.

The TDPUD’s recent adoption of an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) underscores a remarkable commitment to scrutinizing both current and future energy sources. They did this while considering a broad spectrum of customer electricity demand scenarios. This forward-thinking approach, coupled with an evolution of their rebate program, and a soon to be introduced “Time of Use” option marks a pivotal moment for Truckee. Through these initiatives, the TDPUD not only champions the transition to sustainable energy, but does so with a keen awareness of our community’s needs and financial well-being.

The energy mix the TDPUD is proposing is exciting as it gets us close to our zero-emission future, while maintaining reliability and preserving affordability. It’s worth highlighting the addition of geothermal, generating electricity using heat from deep underground. What type of geothermal technology isn’t specified in the IRP, but a new power plant next door in Clark County, Nevada uses a technology called Enhanced Geothermal which works by injecting water into hot, dry rocks deep underground then using the resulting steam to power turbines. Enhanced geothermal energy can be located in many places than traditional geothermal. The wonderful thing about geothermal energy is that it is always on – unlike wind and solar – so adding it to the TDPUD’s portfolio gets us closer to zero emissions without the problem of intermittency.

Deirdre Henderson, founder of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, says of the TDPUD’s recent Integrated Resource Planning effort, “The call for sustainability and environmental stewardship rings louder than ever. It is refreshing that the TDPUD is stepping boldly into the future with their newly adopted IRP. This document is a testament to their commitment to hearing the concerns of the community and actively responding to the global need for a zero-emissions future. This approach, grounded in careful research, exemplifies the leadership and vision that can guide us toward a sustainable future. The TDPUD’s actions remind us that with thoughtful planning and collective effort, we can do our part to achieve a cleaner, climate-friendly energy system and a livable world for our children and grandchildren.”

To learn more about the TDPUD’s IRP, visit tdpud.org/energy .

As for the TDPUD’s updated rebate program, it is an important complement to incentives that are provided at the state and federal level. These TDPUD rebates help installing emission free appliances more affordable.

Steven Keates, Sustainability and Resource Strategies Senior Analyst, has this to say about TDPUD’s energy efficiency rebates program, “Electrification is a great opportunity to reduce greenhouse gasses and its benefits are best realized when grounded in efficiency first. Our programs focus on helping customers maximize the efficiency of their homes so that they can minimize the costs and enjoy the benefits of an electrified home. Customers can access rebates for home weatherization to ensure their home is ready for electrification as well as rebates for critical appliances such as heat pumps, water heaters, electric vehicle chargers, and panel upgrades. Keep in mind though that electrification is simply a tool! Often, it’s not so much the ‘widget’ that makes a difference, but how we use them that really matters. Conserving energy is still important even if your home is outfitted with electric appliances.”

Truckee full-time resident, and founder of the Northern California chapter of Elders Climate Action John Sorensen says of the rebate program: “The TDPUD’s rebate program is a huge win for our community and a big step forward in the fight against climate change! Appliances like heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers are more efficient and environmentally friendly, but the upfront costs can be a barrier for many residents. The district is making these clean energy options more accessible, empowering homeowners to make sustainable choices with their wallets and for the planet. I urge all residents to explore these rebates and take advantage of this opportunity to invest in a cleaner, more sustainable future for themselves and our community.”

To learn more about TDPUD’s rebates, visit tdpud.org/rebate .

Another exciting development is that the TDPUD will be rolling out a Time of Use (TOU) rate program this coming summer. This TOU rate will be an opt-in, voluntary electric rate for residential customers. TOU rates identify peak times during the 24-hour day when procuring electricity costs the most. The program will offer a discount for off-peak times and charge a premium for peak times. For TDPUD, peak times are from 4 pm to 9 pm. Customers who have the ability to shift their load from peak to off-peak (for example, by using appliance built-in timers to turn on dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers during the work day, adjusting their thermostats) will be able to save money on their bills by opting into this program. The energy the TDPUD procures during peak times, in addition to being more expensive, is also often more greenhouse gas emitting so this is a case of economics aligning with what’s good for the planet. TDPUD will be reaching out to customers to help them determine whether TOU rates will benefit them and how to opt-in. Stay tuned to TDPUD for more information.

The residents in the town of Truckee are lucky to have a public utility district that answers to the needs of its community instead of shareholders. The TDPUD has listened to people in our town and they are implementing programs and planning their resources to achieve a functional balance of reliable service and affordable rates while they pursue renewable energy and encourage sustainability, the goals of our community. So, if you see a member of the PUD, consider giving them a heartfelt thank you.

Matt Tucker is a 10 years plus, full-time resident of Truckee. He is a father of two Truckee raised children and co-lead of 100% Renewable Truckee.