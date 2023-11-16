Thanksgiving in Tahoe: Tons of dinners to leave you stuffed; Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Thanksgiving Dinner from Truckee Food Shop

Looking for a Thanksgiving dinner you can savor from your cozy mountain home? Pick up Thanksgiving dinner to-go from the Truckee Food Shop for your at home feast. The mouth-watering menu highlights include Pomegranate Glazed Turkey Breast, Miso Orange Mole Pork Tenderloin, Mixed Mushroom Baked Crepes, and Branzino Chile Rellenos with a Walnut Sauce and Persimmons. Whether your Thanksgiving party is big or small, all menu items can be made for any number of people.

Order at Truckeefoodshop.com or call (530) 214-8935 by Friday, Nov. 17. You can pick up the food anytime on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Truckee Food Shop located at 12030 Donner Pass Rd #3, Truckee.

Thanksgiving Three-Course Plated Dinner at The Lodge

Staying in Tahoe Donner? Book Thanksgiving dinner at The Lodge and savor a three-course menu prepared by Executive Chef Matt Hale and his team. Limited seating is available for this intimate holiday dining experience so make reservations in advance. A wine pairing option is also available.

Dinner will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at The Lodge Restaurant and Pub located at 12850 Northwoods Blvd. Book reservations by calling (530)-587-9455.

Thanksgiving at Bar of America

Head to the heart of downtown Truckee for a classic Thanksgiving Dinner at Bar of America. The menu includes traditional favorites like slow roasted turkey, butternut squash soup, and warm apple pie. Their regular dinner and lunch menus will also be available on Thanksgiving day.

Dinner will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bar of America in Truckee. Go to Barofamerica.com or call (530)-587-2626.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Palisades Tahoe

Enjoy a delicious grand buffet with carving stations, holiday side dishes, and desserts at Palisades Tahoe this Thanksgiving. Guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, and afterwards a full bar will be available for purchase. There will be two separate seatings at 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Get excited for a festive dining experience at the Olympic House!

Dinner will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 with one seating at 2:30 p.m. and the next at 5:30 p.m. at Olympic House located at 1960 Olympic Valley Road. Make reservations at Palisadestahoe.com by Nov. 20.

Downtown Holiday Festival and Bud Fish Tree Lighting Ceremony

Kick off the holidays in Historic Downtown Truckee! Small trees decorated by more than 600 local elementary students welcome you into businesses, the Truckee Rotary brings Santa and hot cocoa. TDMA and the Town provide festive holiday lighting and cheer throughout downtown Truckee.

The Downtown Holiday Festival and Bud Fish Tree Lighting Ceremony will be on Friday, Nov. 17 from 4:15- 6 p.m. The highlight is the lighting of the traditional Bud Fish Tree at 5:20 p.m., in remembrance of this beloved Truckee community member. Admission is free!

Thanksgiving Harvest Buffet at The Ritz-Carlton

Be there for the annual Thanksgiving Buffet in The Ritz-Carlton Grand Ballroom!

The Ritz-Carlton Thanksgiving Buffet will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 2-8 p.m. $185 for adults, $60 for children ages 3-12, complimentary for children under the age of 3. Exclusive of tax and service charge. Parking will be validated directly with your server to a reduced price of $25 per vehicle after 4 p.m. with receipt of dining.

Manzanita Thanksgiving Dinner at The Ritz-Carlton

Join for Thanksgiving Dinner at the signature Ritz-Carlton restaurant, Manzanita.

Dinner will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 4-9 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton. $150 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-12, complimentary for children under the age of 3. Exclusive of tax and gratuity. Parking will be validated directly with your server to a reduced price of $25 per vehicle after 4 pm with receipt of dining.

Gratitude Flow

Cultivate and celebrate gratitude on Thanksgiving day with a yoga flow class and supporting the community. All levels welcome!

Gratitude Flow will be on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10-11:15 a.m. at Yoga Room Tahoe located at 485 CA-28, Tahoe City. Get tickets at Yogaroomtahoe.com .