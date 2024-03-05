The Church of the Mountain Campus designated as historical landmark

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Church of the Mountains Campus has earned a distinguished accolade from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Recently designated as a Nevada County Landmark, this campus encompasses the Church of the Mountains United Methodist Church, the Elizabeth Danforth Cottage, and the Rev. Sipes Parsonage.

Situated on Church Street, this site has stood since 1869, marking one of Truckee’s earliest religious establishments. Over a century later, the Church of the Mountains still exists in Truckee’s historic downtown district, its steeple and McShane bell acting as enduring symbols of the town’s heritage. The Church of the Mountain Campus remains the oldest church in Truckee, steadfastly maintaining its original location. The resounding chime of the church’s original 1889 bell continues to echo through the years.

Church of the Mountains Campus now designated as a historical site. Sierra Sun

Besides religious services, it has also been a public schoolhouse, a rented space to the county library, and a warming shelter.

Barbara Czerwinski, serving as Commissioner on the landmark commission and representing District 5, played a pivotal role in this endeavor.

“Nevada County Historical Landmarking of the Church of the Mountains Campus offers public recognition of Truckee’s historical district,” Czerwinski said.

It’s worth noting that the name “Church Street” doesn’t derive from the presence of the Church of the Mountains but rather honors the Church family, underscoring the deep-rooted history of this revered site.