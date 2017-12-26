The different sides of van life in South Lake Tahoe

For the last seven months, Arvydas Rajackas, Kela Bowman and their dog Kiva have been living and traveling around the United States in their Chevy Passenger Van.

Wanting to make the most of the gap year before Bowman starts dental school, the couple set out to experience as much of the country as they could — so they moved out of their house, gave away their furniture, and downsized their closets.

They gutted and built out the inside of their van with a platform bed, hardwood floors, tiny kitchen, solar panels and storage space, including a safe for electronics and dog hutch for Kiva. The back of the van is decorated with decals of their Instagram handle, @vanlifevibes, and a motto: “Keep It Simple.”

“We had one year to do the craziest thing we could think of,” said Bowman. “We didn’t have a lot of money, so this was a way we could travel all the places we wanted to go on a budget.”

Since leaving Salt Lake City, the 24-year-olds have traveled all over the West. They’ve camped at Crater Lake, experienced Burning Man for the first time, swam in Havasu Falls, and trekked through Zion National Park.

“When you’re in a house, you’re so comfortable. But being in the van, in our spare time it’s not fun to be in a small, crowded space so we want to go hiking or go out and meet people,” said Rajackas.

Recommended Stories For You