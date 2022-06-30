The Farmacy at Tahoe Food Hub expands hours

The Pharmacy is now open six days a week.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Food Hub is expanding the retail shop hours for The Farmacy to six days a week. For residents and visitors looking to source food from local farms, ranches and specialty food producers, The Farmacy is a one stop shop.

The Farmacy, formerly known as the Farm Shop, is in the Tahoe Food Hub warehouse at 12116 Chandelle Way, Unit D1. It is located next to the Truckee Airport, across the street from Raley’s. It is now open six days a week, Monday to Saturday. See below for complete hours and detailed directions as map apps can redirect you.

The Pharmacy sources food from local farms, ranches and specialty food producers,

The Farmacy is your medicine cabinet for local, fresh, healthy food. The shop offers fresh, local, seasonal produce all year long as well as pasture-raised eggs, grass-finished meats. Visitors will also find a variety of specialty products from olive oils and sauces to dairy and bread. The Farmacy is your shop for local food and is a great way to support local farms and artisan food makers.

Shop hours are Monday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday noon-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another convenient way to shop local and support local farms and ranches is with Tahoe Food Hub’s online farmers market, Harvest-to-Order. Consumers can shop online Monday through Thursday and pick-up their customized order at The Farmacy.

Sign-up at taheofoodhub.org or call 530-562-7150.

The Tahoe Food Hub is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide a food system that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices by increasing access to local food for North Lake Tahoe.