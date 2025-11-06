The government shutdown’s ripple effect in Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit includes over 156000 acres of National Forest lands around Lake Tahoe. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

When the federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, few could predict how quickly the fallout would reach mountain towns across the Sierra Nevada. More than a month later, experts say the impacts are rippling through the region.

To understand the localized consequences, the Sierra Sun spoke with Emily Blackmer, government and community affairs director for the Sierra Business Council, who identified three key areas of concern: wildfire prevention and public lands, health care, and food assistance.

But first — what caused the shutdown?

The shutdown began after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a plan to fund government services past 1 October, when the previous federal budget expired.

Republicans control both chambers of Congress but lack the 60 Senate votes needed to pass a spending bill. Democrats want the bill to include an extension of expiring tax credits that make health insurance cheaper for millions of Americans and restore President Trump’s Medicaid cuts, a government healthcare program for eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with disabilities.

A stopgap funding bill passed the House but failed in the Senate, triggering the first federal shutdown in nearly seven years.

Wildfire prevention and public lands

According to the U.S. Forest Service’s contingency plan , “hazardous fuels treatments to reduce fire risk, including prescribed fire, would be reduced” during the shutdown.

“We’re surrounded by public lands — the Tahoe National Forest, the Humboldt–Toiyabe National Forest, and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit,” Blackmer said. “The shutdown means they don’t have the resources they need for critical work like forest management and wildfire risk reduction.”

An analysis by Grassroots Wildland Firefighters found that fuels reduction projects — such as thinning, brush clearing, and prescribed burns — are down 38% in 2025 compared with the average over the past four years.

“Missing the window for controlled burns and other fuel reduction treatments can have very significant impacts for both communities and landscapes,” Blackmer said.

While firefighting operations remain active, many of the forest managers who oversee prevention work have been furloughed. October is a critical month for prescribed burns, and with the federal government managing 57% of California’s forested land, Blackmer warned that missing this window could intensify future fire seasons.

Blackmer added that the combination of furloughs and recent staffing cuts leaves public lands especially vulnerable.

Health care cuts

At the center of the budget impasse is a political battle over health care funding. Central to this dispute is President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), signed on July 4, which reduces Medicaid spending by 15%.

“In our congressional district — CA-03 — about 23% of residents receive their health coverage through Medi-Cal,” Blackmer said. “That’s nearly a quarter of our population.”

Medi-Cal is California’s state-administered Medicaid program.

“All the small business owners and their seasonal workers make the economy tick around Tahoe,” Blackmer said. “They are also the kind of people who depend on Medi-Cal.”

Data supports her point: a 2021 report from the Tahoe Prosperity Center found that visitor-related businesses accounted for 62% of all economic activity in the Tahoe Basin over the past decade, an industry the study identified as highly seasonal. Statewide numbers also reflected this sector’s workforce reliance on medical. In California, 35% of workers in restaurants, bars, and food services — and 22% in arts, entertainment, recreation, and accommodation — rely on Medical.

Many of Tahoe’s seasonal workers rely on Medi-Cal, the very workforce that sustains the region’s tourism-driven economy, she explained. Cuts to the program would leave these workers especially vulnerable when it comes to their health.

SNAP benefits and food insecurity

Starting Nov. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were delayed, leaving 41.7 million Americans without the aid they rely on to buy groceries. In the Truckee–North Tahoe area, more than 200 families could be directly affected.

“Going without food, even for a short period of time, can be very traumatizing,” said Blackmer. “It’s incredibly disruptive to education, social and emotional development, and physical growth. There’s real potential for long-term health consequences, especially among children.”

The Sierra Community House — the only food pantry serving Truckee and North Tahoe — already supports over 700 families weekly. The organization expects demand to surge by at least 30%, or roughly 200 additional families, as SNAP benefits stall.

What can the people do?

“Help support your community,” Blackmer urged. “If you have the resources, donate to your local food pantry or organizations filling the gaps during the shutdown.”

She also encouraged residents to contact their elected officials — including Rep. Kevin Kiley, who represents California’s District 3 — and stay engaged at the local level.

“Talk to your neighbors. Help folks understand that this shutdown has very real impacts on our community,” Blackmer said.

