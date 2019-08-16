‘The Human Element’ screening, discussion tonight



A special screening of the documentary “The Human Element” will be hosted Friday, Aug. 16, with an introduction by internationally acclaimed, award-winning photographer James Balog.

The film is from the producers of “Racing Extinction,” “The Cove” and “Chasing Ice. Presented by Tahoe Film Fest and UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center with an introduction by Balog.

The film follows Balog as he explores wildfires, hurricanes, sea level rise, a struggling coal mining community, and our changing air supply. With rare compassion and heart, “The Human Element” highlights Americans on the front lines of climate change.

Balog will introduce the film and answer questions together with moderator Geoff Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. In the course of almost 40 years, Balog has become a global spokesperson on the subject of climate change and human impact on the environment. Learn more at http://jamesbalog.com/about-james/.

Happy Hour starts at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. introduction by Balog. The Human Element has a runtime 1 hour 18 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A with Balog.

Suggested donation $10 in advance – $15 at the door.

To get tickets visit https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events. Additional donations are welcome. All proceeds from this event benefit research and education at Lake Tahoe.