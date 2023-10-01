The Importance of community leadership development programs (Opinion)

When I learned that the Truckee Chamber is a partner in the North Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program, I couldn’t contain my excitement. Leadership programs hold a special place in my heart. Upon moving to Truckee almost a year ago (where has the time gone!), I made the conscious decision to step away from the numerous boards and commissions I was part of in Napa, with one exception – Leadership Napa Valley. My participation in Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) in 2018/2019 was an incredible experience. It not only allowed me to connect with my new community, but also facilitated personal growth, honed my leadership skills, and led to the formation of lasting friendships. So, you can imagine my enthusiasm when I discovered that I would have the opportunity to contribute to a similar program here in the Truckee Tahoe region. Being part of this initiative to foster leadership and community engagement is not just a privilege; it’s a continuation of my own leadership journey.

The North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program creates an opportunity for potential leaders to broaden their understanding of the region. The program’s participants focuses on Truckee and North Lake Tahoe issues, challenges, and opportunities while developing and honing leadership skills. Since 2004, the program has graduated 400+ leaders, myself included. So why do I love Leadership programs so much? Let me count the ways.

Identifying Potential

Leadership programs serve as powerful platforms for identifying and nurturing everyone’s leadership potential. They provide individuals with opportunities to explore and develop their abilities, regardless of their background or prior experience. Recognizing and cultivating leaders at an early stage is essential for ensuring a steady supply of capable individuals ready to take the helm in our businesses. When an employer recognizes a potential leader in one of their employees, a local leadership program is a great way to foster that potential.

Developing Effective Communication

Leadership is more than just being in charge and making decisions; it’s about effectively conveying ideas, inspiring others, and fostering collaboration. Leadership programs emphasize the development of communication skills, teaching participants how to convey their thoughts persuasively, engage with diverse audiences, and build meaningful relationships. Effective communication is a fundamental pillar of successful leadership. Leadership programs provide a safe space to learn what your communication style is and how to leverage it to be the best leader you can be.

Fostering Adaptability

In today’s fast-paced world, leaders must be adaptable and open to change. Leadership programs encourage participants to embrace new ideas, challenge their existing beliefs, and adapt to evolving circumstances. They are also a great opportunity to learn about what is coming next from outside guest speakers and to learn from people with whom you might otherwise never interact with.

Building Strong Teams

A leader is only as effective as their team. Leadership programs emphasize the importance of teamwork, teaching participants how to build, motivate, and lead high-performing teams. Effective leaders know how to leverage the strengths and support the weaknesses of their team creating a collaborative environment that drives success.

Gaining Community Knowledge

Gaining community knowledge is an often underestimated yet crucial aspect of leadership programs. Effective leaders are deeply rooted in their communities, understanding the unique needs, challenges, and aspirations of the people they serve. Leadership programs encourage participants to engage with their communities, fostering a deep sense of connection. By learning about community activities and initiatives, future leaders gain firsthand insights into local issues, allowing them to make informed decisions and work on creating solutions.

The North Tahoe Leadership program is about to kick off its 19th year of developing leaders in our community. The program is open to anyone who lives or works in Truckee or the North Lake Tahoe Region. If you are new to the community, looking to engage more with where you live, interested in stepping up in your career or are a leadership program junkie like myself, you should definitely apply. Applications will be released this fall and you can find out more information by visiting https://www.tahoetruckeeleadership.com/ .

Jessica Penman is the President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce.