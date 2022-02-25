The Lightning Thief shines starting today
Truckee Community Theater this weekend will debut its annual teen production, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” featuring students in grades 7 through 12.
According to Mike English, who sits on the theater’s board of directors, the show “features a brilliant local teenage cast and a live rock score.”
Percy Jackson — the son of Poseidon — has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods, English said.
“It’s an action-packed, mythical adventure for the whole family,” English said.
According to English, the show will be directed by Carrie Haines, and choreographed by Delana Ryan. Elise VanDyne is offering musical direction.
— Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil
VIP: $20
Premium: $15
Standard: $10
For details and tickets, go to truckeecommunitytheater.com. Shows are today through March 6. Times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. All shows are at the Community Arts Center on Church Street in downtown Truckee.
