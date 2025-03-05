The National Weather Service Saves Lives—Now the Experts Keeping Us Safe Are Being Fired (Opinion)

Supporters of Project 2025 may be celebrating the latest round of federal firings at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), but the safety of Californians has just been compromised.

NOAA, an agency authorized and funded by Congress, plays a critical role in weather forecasting, weather warnings that affect wildfire management, and climate science. The National Weather Service (NWS), a part of NOAA, is the only public forecasting agency protecting Americans from extreme weather events.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The sudden departure of hundreds of NOAA employees—at the whim of political maneuvering—means a dramatic reduction in the experts responsible for producing critical weather forecasts, analyzing radar systems, and crunching satellite data.

The Trump administration let go of meteorologists, hydrologists and technicians that help inform daily weather forecasts. It fired scientists who build, improve and maintain weather models that form the backbone of weather forecasting in the U.S. and around the globe. This information is essential to the wildland firefighters in California and around the American West who defend our communities from ever increasing wildfire danger. Staff at offices responsible for warning the public about major destructive weather events lost their jobs, as did an entire team dedicated to communicating NOAA’s work and science to the public.

NOAA’s research is also the gold standard for tracking atmospheric and oceanic carbon dioxide levels, publishing that data for America and the world, and forecasting changes that impact global climate patterns.

Gutting NOAA and hindering its ability to carry out its core functions not only defies Congressional authority and intent—it jeopardizes the safety of California communities and weakens the fight against climate change.

Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff and Representative Kevin Kiley understand the risks and consequences of escalating weather volatility and wildfire. Their effort to protect their constituents must extend to protecting NOAA and the services that keep Californians safe. After all, forewarned is forearmed.