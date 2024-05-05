Parks Foundation celebrates 50 years, names new Executive Director

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Sierra State Parks Foundation Board of Directors has named Michael Myers the new Executive Director.

Myer’s background in building strong relationships and collaborating with government agencies and nonprofit partners, combined with a deep passion for promoting inclusive stewardship will help to further advance the mission of the organization that is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael,” says Norma Santiago, Sierra State Parks Foundation Board President. “He brings experience, enthusiasm and great partnership skills.”

“We feel fortunate to have found him and look forward to a successful and invigorating future with him at the helm.”

Heidi Doyle, who has also served her 50th year in public lands, will remain present to support the transition.

When Myers assumes the role in May 2024, he will manage all day-to-day operations for the Foundation and its park operations (Visitor Centers and historic house tours), fundraising programs for park programs and maintenance and coordinate projects in progress with State Parks.

Michael Myers Provided

Prior, Myers served as Executive Director for Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy in Virginia and Friends of Black Rock-High Rock in Nevada. Myers began as a Conservation, Development, and Outreach Coordinator (AmeriCorps Member) with the Friends of Black Rock-High Rock and rose to an executive position after gaining a Master of Nonprofit Management. In addition, he is a certified Interpretive Naturalist and an avid birder. Myers’ combination of fundraising skills and understanding of public lands space is the perfect fit for the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

“The Sierra State Parks Foundation will continue to forward as a vibrant and important regional preservation agent of the rich local historical and natural history, and with our new Executive Director in place, the organization can excel for the benefit of our entire community for years to come,” said Santiago.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information visit: http://www.SierraStateParks.org .