The Pomin Watermen – Masters Aboard

Indelibly linked to the operation of Lake Tahoe’s Steamers is the name Pomin, worn proudly by generations of boatmen whose native waters flowed through the central European region known as Alsace-Lorraine. Europe was in turbulence in the late 1860s when a number of Pomin brothers, hoping to avoid conscription in an indifferent cause, left their home bound for the New World, where rumor promised an Alpine lake in the Sierra mountains that was the equal in beauty of the ones they knew.

By 1868, four of these Pomin brothers had found their respective ways to Lake Tahoe’s golden shores. At that time, most of the Lake’s commerce was conducted by boat, and in the 50-plus years during which Steamers were the vital link between scattered shoreline outposts, the Pomin siblings’ nautical expertise was in great demand. Initially they found work aboard the fleet of boats owned by Henry Yerington and Duane L. Bliss, then doing business as the Carson & Tahoe Lumber & Fluming Company. When these partners separated, Bliss’s new Lake Tahoe Railway & Transportation Company acquired their boats, to which they would eventually add several more.

From the bridge, Captain Pomin enjoyed a commanding view of the waterfront below. While the crew attended to their duties, passengers and onlookers mingled on the wharf before time to cast off for the Steamer’s next stop. Provided / North Lake Tahoe Historical Society

In 1864 brother William Pomin, first of the siblings to arrive in what would become Tahoe City, built a residence just back from the bluff above the waterfront. By 1867 he had expanded this abode into the Tahoe House. The necessity of wringing a living from the weather-prone Sierra led William to numerous and sundry commercial ventures during his Tahoe years, including a marine livery service, rowboat rental, brewery and saloon. He and his wife Margaret loved the Lake, but bad luck befell the couple, and by the mid-1880s, having lost two of their four children, they had relocated permanently to San Francisco.

Following William to Tahoe were brothers Fred (Fritz L.) Pomin and Joachim (Joseph) H. “Cap Joe” Pomin, both of whom had arrived at the Lake by 1868. Census records show that both worked in various (usually unnamed) capacities on Tahoe Steamers operating prior to the launch of the EMERALD II in 1887, when they signed on as members of that crew, thus becoming employees of Duane L. Bliss. Members of the Bliss family recognized their dependence upon the Pomins’ special skills, and thus began a mutually beneficial relationship between the two families that would continue for more than four decades.

Joseph H. Pomin, third oldest of the Tahoe City Pomin brothers, served as the first skipper aboard the GOVRNOR BLAISDEL and then the GOVERNOR STANFORD, which he co-owned with J.P. Cranmer. He also served as first Captain of the NEVADA (former TALLAC), once she had become the property of the Carson & Tahoe Lumber & Fluming Company and been sectioned out and rechristened. Soon thereafter he was hired by his younger brother Bill to take charge of his new boat, a slim, canopied 12-passenger steam launch known as the MAMIE. It was aboard this boat that Cap Joe annually conveyed a marine-minded group of Tallac revelers known as The Jolly Nine on picnic excursions to various secluded points along the shoreline.

Pomin, Cap Joe on Tallac pier w credit & caption

Youngest of the brothers to pursue a boating career at Tahoe was Ernest John Pomin. As the Bliss family added to their armada with the launch of the METEOR on August 27, 1876 and the TAHOE on June 26, 1896, young Captain Pomin ascended to their successive helms, with his former commands filled by Captain Edmund Hunkin and Hunkin’s, in turn, by Captain Henry Rose.

(It should be pointed out that in the days of the Tahoe Steamers, if ever one referred to “Captain Pomin” it was to this man, and not his brothers, though both of them had also served as Tahoe Steamer Captains.)

As the second generation of Tahoe Pomins came of age, two of the five male cousins it produced (both of them sons of Captain Pomin) considered carrying on the tradition of “working on the boats.” Pomin’s younger son, Ernest Henry Pomin (1878-1970) who came to be known as “Tahoe City Ernie,” earned his Engineer’s license as soon as he reached the age of eligibility and served on the Steamers NEVADA and TAHOE as Engineer and Relief Pilot before pursuing a career as a stationary Engineer, running the steam plant that served the Tahoe Tavern until his retirement in 1936.

Some of the Steamer’s crew members served but a few seasons, while others, like Captain Rose and Fireman Andy Sumpter, made careers of their abroad the Bliss Steamers. Provided / North Lake Tahoe Historical Society

Ernie’s brother Frank Pomin (1879-1935), one year his junior, was also enamored of life on the water. He had earned the job of Purser on the TAHOE and was considering seeking a permanent position on the crew when in 1908 he broke his ankle, forcing him ashore, at least for the season. However, while convalescing he took on a seasonal lease of a west shore resort known as Moana Villa, where he and his wife Marian Snyder discovered that they liked the work. In 1913 they opened their own resort in Tahoma, which they named Pomin’s Lodge.

In the third Pomin generation in America, “Tahoe City Ernie’s” son Robert was the only cousin to serve on the Steamers, being for a time a member of the TAHOE’s last crew. And though the era of the Steamers came to an end, the boating tradition of the Pomin family continued, for Robert Pomin’s marine contracting business eventually included his son Randall, better known to Tahoe City old-timers as Randy, who came ashore in 1977 to found Pomin’s Tahoe Hot Tubs in Lake Forest.

In the early days of steam navigation on Tahoe, when the Lake was a vast body of water whose many secrets had yet to be learned, the influence of the Pomin watermen was profound. By their knowledge, skill and steadiness they made possible both the commerce and the recreation that kept the Lake alive. And when the lines were untied and thrown to the deckhands and the Steamer pulled away from the pier on its way to the next lakeside outpost, its patrons had the comfort of knowing there was a Pomin at the helm.

A little corner of the Gatekeepers Cabin Museum is now devoted to Tahoe’s marine history. The current featured exhibit visits the era of steam navigation. Come see how the Lake’s Steamers carried on its business in the days before roads made travel by land .

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Carol Van Etten is a long-time student and author of Tahoe history. By conducting Oral History interviews and archival research for the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Tahoe Maritime Museum, she has contributed much to our knowledge of Tahoe in earlier times.