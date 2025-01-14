The Queens who almost won it all: Local soccer team delivers in championship run

FOSTER CITY, Calif. – In a showcase of grit, teamwork, and determination, The Queens, the local girls’ AYSO soccer team, came tantalizingly close to a spot in the Western States Tournament after a dramatic weekend in the Section 2 Tournament on Dec. 14-15. Competing against elite teams from Alaska, Oregon, Washington, California, and Nevada, the squad battled their way to a second-place finish, a single game shy of advancing.

“The girls kept going for it. They did not stop. They didn’t give up. I was so proud of that. They were really determined and I think it really comes down to them believing in themselves,” Coach Tanya Fuller said.

This invite-only tournament featured over 35,000 young soccer players, with the top two teams earning a coveted spot in the March regional championships in Los Angeles. The Queens, comprised of players Shayla Bailey, Piper Colpitts, Zoe Featherstone, Seela Fuller, Emmy Gross, Ellery Metres, Sierra Metres, Mariel Sam, Wendy Schaffer, Jenelle Valdez, and Ella Williams, delivered a standout performance across four grueling games. Zoe Frumpkin, Dani Shapiro, and Charlotte Garcia were absent.

The action-packed weekend began with a stormy opener against the Smurfs, a strong Bay Area team. Braving torrential rain, 45-degree temperatures, and 22-mph winds, Fuller and Bailey each found the net, leading to a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

In the second game, the Queens took on the Ice Breakers under clearer skies. Fuller and Valdez secured a 2-0 victory.

Sunday morning brought a match against the More Than Orange team, a powerhouse with limited players but formidable talent. The Queens capitalized on the numerical advantage, with goals from Williams, Metres, and Fuller, including a stunning near-half-field strike by Williams, earning them a 3-0 win.

With two wins and a tie, the Queens found themselves in a points deadlock with the Smurfs, necessitating a penalty shootout to determine who would play for the championship. Under immense pressure, Willliams and Valdez delivered flawless penalty kicks, while the Queens’ goalie, Featherstone, held strong. The 5-1 shootout victory secured their place in the final.

The championship game against the Blueberries was a fierce contest. The first half ended scoreless, with both teams showcasing exceptional defense. However, the tide turned in the second half when injuries sidelined Colpitts and Williams, leaving the Queens with just nine players against a full-strength opponent. Despite their relentless efforts and numerous shots on goal, the Queens fell 0-4, marking their only loss since the season began in August.

Coaches Legan Featherstone and Tanya Fuller reflected on an extraordinary season filled with growth, camaraderie, and resilience. “We’re so proud of how the girls rose to every challenge,” Coach Fuller said.

Special recognition goes to Metres, Williams, Fuller, Valdez, and Bailey, who all scored during the tournament.

As Coach Fuller prepares for a move abroad, she leaves behind a legacy of mentorship. “This season wasn’t just about soccer,” she said. “It was about building a community, empowering young athletes, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

For the Queens, their journey may have ended just short of the ultimate prize, but their season was nothing short of a triumph.

