‘The quiet weather is over’: Storm warnings take effect

TAHOE BASIN, Calif./Nev. — Multiple weather advisories are in effect today as the basin shifts into “a high impact and prolonged storm event” according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service advises basin residents and visitors to “minimize travel, especially over higher elevations, avoid outdoor activities and have adequate supplies at home in case of power outages due to the incoming heavy rain, wet mountain snow and periods of strong winds.”

“This weekend we have an atmospheric river event that’s going to impact much of the Sierra and Western Nevada,” says Gigi Giralpe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno. “This is a much warmer system than we had last weekend, so there will be a fair amount of rain. But we will also likely see quite a bit of snow accumulation above 8,000 feet.”

Snow accumulation predictions for the next four or so days are complicated, as a mix of snow and rain are likely for much of the basin. Above 8,000′, however, forecasts suggest 20″ of new snow is likely.

“We do have multiple weather advisories in effect,” says Giralpe. “We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from now until Saturday; a Lake Wind Advisory from today until tomorrow; and a Winter Storm Watch that will go into effect Sunday.”

In a discussion of their forecast, The National Weather Forecast said “this weekend will be quite a washout for the eastern Sierra,” highlighting the potential for “ponding in urban and low spots” and noting that “recent burn scars including the Davis Fire area could be at higher risk for flooding and debris flows.”

Giralpe confirmed that flooding is possible in multiple areas around the basin.

“Isolated flash floods are possible,” says Giralpe, “due to a 15% chance of ‘excessive’ rainfall in the basin. Sunday will also be quite windy. We could definitely see impacts in wind-prone areas. We could see power lines go down and other wind damage along with that.”

While roads are mostly clear at this time, forecasts advise continuing to check road conditions before travel. Highway 89 is currently “closed from the junction of US 395 in Mono County to the junction of SR 4/Monitor Pass” in Alpine County “due to incoming storm.” Caltrans advises travelers “to use an alternate route”.

For those interested in skiing in the basin, this storm is a welcome refresh on snow conditions, especially at higher elevations.

However, the Sierra Avalanche Center does classify avalanche danger in the basin as “Moderate” above, below and at treeline. It warns skiers and residents to “Expect the avalanche danger to continue to increase tonight and tomorrow as the storm intensifies.” For backcountry skiers, this may mean good conditions are still several days out.

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.