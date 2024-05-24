The Rise Of Crypto Education

Provided fabio-oyXis2kALVg-unsplash

The Space Age, particularly the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union from the 50s to the late 80s, piqued many people’s interest in what lies beyond our planet, in the dark, vast universe. Not long after we were cast into the digital or internet age, with it came the dot.com billionaires, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates of the world. While some might consider it a subset of the internet/digital age, it is the dawn of a new age, the crypto age. Surprisingly, there’s noise, but there’s not enough education on the matter.

The crypto age describes anything and everything that’s come about since the introduction of Bitcoin by an unknown person or persons with the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. It encompasses cryptography, blockchain technology, the launch and use of different crypto exchanges, smart contracts, decentralized applications, decentralized finance, crypto-economics, and crypto derivatives. What’s interesting is that this is barely scratching the surface as cryptocurrency and blockchain tech have found use in several industries, with the following being examples.

The finance sector is experiencing the most disruptive of changes. Cryptocurrency has emerged as a financial instrument that cuts out third parties and facilitates payments in a fraction of the time with significantly smaller fees. These series of positives combine to make crypto the go-to payment method in the gaming and gambling sectors, and it has received only praise from people who use any one of the entrants on Sergio Zamimit’s list of the best crypto casinos .

Other industries that have evolved with the introduction of cryptocurrency and blockchain include the health and e-commerce sector, with improved supply chain management that makes it easier to take inventory and avoid wastage, and the entertainment industry, where the gap between content creators and their consumers is bridged, allowing these creators to get their dues and proper recognition.

With this much influence, you will think crypto education will already be widespread, but this is far from the truth. Other than a few colleges like Stanford, Columbia, the University of California, and Cornell University, only a few colleges have room for crypto education. In fact, what most people think there is to crypto education is a sensei-student relationship on how to add crypto to your portfolio, strictly for investment purposes. Still, as we have already explored earlier, there are so many more uses.

At the very least, the introduction of crypto education will be a huge step towards solving one of the world’s most fundamental problems—unemployment. With the world unemployment rate at 5.27%, according to Macrotrend , 3.9% in the United States alone, 4.3% in the United Kingdom, and 6.0% across all of Europe. The world urgently needs a bailout, and the answer just might be Satoshi’s cryptocurrency world.

But where do we begin? Formal education.

There needs to be more than the occasional YouTube series. Colleges across the country and the world must develop curricula that teach the technologies surrounding cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. When people are able to register and study crypto education like they do other courses, this will legitimize crypto education, give it structure, and make it more than a pastime or a hobby.

Also, bringing it to universities means students can learn it with the right guidance and get proper counseling instead of stumbling in the dark, figuring it out themselves, and burning resources along the way, as has become customary for most crypto enthusiasts finding their way in the space.

The above, coupled with the reach of these collegial institutions, means they will be able to connect students with experts in their respective fields. This way, they can learn from their mistakes, avoid the same pitfalls, and ensure an accelerated learning experience that benefits all parties involved.

Lastly, another way students can benefit from formal crypto education is by having access to tools that would have been otherwise too costly to acquire on their own without eating into their resources. Instead, they get to learn the required in an environment finely tuned for learning in the company of people who share the same interests as them at a pace that works for them.

If you are wondering if formal education is overkill, it is because you are divorced from the sheer number of opportunities waiting for people to join the cryptocurrency industry. To put things into perspective for you, Forbes put the entire cryptocurrency market cap at $2.47 trillion as of the 16th of May 2024. This includes Bitcoin and its derivatives, all the altcoins, and adjacent markets that use crypto, like online shopping, online casinos, crypto casinos, anonymous casinos , and cross-border payment services, to name a few. It immediately becomes apparent that the right education sets people up on the right path in an industry that’s barely two decades old and constantly finding new ground.

Don’t just take our word for it. The following are some career opportunities in the crypto space.

The first one on the list is the role of a blockchain developer. With so many companies across numerous industries looking to take advantage of all the benefits of the blockchain, we have seen many new blockchains popping every which way, and this is only possible with the services of a blockchain developer. A blockchain developer is required to have obtained mastery of Python, C++, and Javascript.

Another important role is that of the blockchain project manager. This individual is tasked with delivering blockchain projects. They are often required to hire professionals to handle all the tasks necessary for successful delivery. A blockchain developer is required to master tools like Wrike, Asana, and ClickUP, among other project management tools. An added benefit is excellent communication and people skills.