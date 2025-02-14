The roads aren’t just magically plowed; Inside NDOT’s Snow Plow Operations and Those Who Keep Our Streets Safe 

LAKE TAHOE – As winter blankets the Sierra Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is preparing to ensure the safety of the highways that connect communities and recreational destinations. Leading this crucial effort is Adam Northrup, supervisor of Crew 250 in Mount Rose. With seven years of experience at NDOT—five of which have been spent overseeing operations in this challenging winter landscape—Northrup and his team play a vital role in maintaining Mount Rose, the highest Sierra pathway kept open year-round.

The Scope of Winter Operations

Northrup and his team handle approximately 75 types of maintenance work, including asphalt repaving and installing guardrails and signs. But when winter arrives, their focus shifts to keeping the roads clear. “From the moment the first snowflakes hit, our priority is to remove moisture and keep the roads safe,” Northrup said.

With a crew of just seven, staffing shortages pose significant challenges. Operations run 24/7 in two shifts—3 a.m to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. “Two years ago, I worked 39 days straight during a series of storms,” Northrup said. “The job has a thrill and an intensity to it. But when the storm calms, you get out and look at all the snow sparkling in the trees. It’s just quiet.”

Last winter, the Mount Rose crew logged 4,180 hours on snow operations, a relatively mild season. In a typical winter, they can expect to work at least 60 hours a week. Whenever there’s any moisture in the forecast combined with freezing temperatures, their team is required to be on duty.

Facing the Elements

Having grown up in the Truckee Meadows, Northrup feels a personal connection to his work. “It motivates me to know I’m keeping my community safe,” Northrup said. Yet the job is demanding. On days when wind gusts reach 100 miles per hour and temperatures plummet, he experiences the harsh realities of winter. “I’ve had my beard freeze while operating the snow blowers,” Northrup said.

Mount Rose, renowned for its stunning views, also presents unique challenges. When snow accumulates three to four feet along the roadside, snow blowers are deployed, capable of launching snow up to 100 feet away. “Two winters ago, we had snow walls 25 to 30 feet high,” Northrup said.

Safety First

Despite their hard work, safety is a shared responsibility between NDOT crews and the public. With 3,500 crashes reported across Nevada during inclement weather—most stemming from unsafe driving practices—Northrup emphasized the importance of awareness. “You have to know your conditions before you go,” he said, advising travelers to check weather and road conditions before heading out.

NDOT’s commitment to safety includes rigorous training in avalanche response. Following a New Year’s Eve incident in 2022 where avalanches trapped motorists, the team adopted a “slow and control” approach to their operations, particularly in rural areas where recreational activities might pose risks.

Innovations in Snow Management

To enhance safety and efficiency, NDOT recently upgraded its avalanche control systems. The new technology includes advanced exploders for controlled snow releases, minimizing the risk of dangerous snow slides. These measures help ensure the safety of the more than 6,000 motorists who use this highway daily.

The team is also testing a new, environmentally friendly salt that is more effective and visible due to its blue color, which helps operators see where it has been applied. “Now the Tahoe roads will be blue too,” Northrup said.

A Call to Action for Motorists

As winter progresses, NDOT urges motorists to prioritize safety. They recommend careful route planning, vehicle maintenance, and being equipped with essential winter gear. Key winter driving safety tips include:

– Only travel when necessary and plan your route to avoid hazardous areas.

– Check weather conditions before leaving.

– Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and watch for snow removal equipment.

– Use tire chains when required and ensure proper installation.

As winter unfolds, Northrup and his crew remain ready to tackle whatever challenges arise. “It brings me a lot of joy to keep the roads open and allow people to live the lives they want to live,” Northrup said.

In a season where conditions can shift rapidly, the dedication of NDOT’s winter road crews plays a vital role in maintaining safe travel through the Sierra Nevada, allowing residents and visitors to navigate the region with confidence.

“As long as you see those plows out there, we are right there with you,” Northrup said.

