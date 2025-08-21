The Roaming Hillbilly returns to Truckee for the 51st Annual Truckee Pro Rodeo

The Roaming Hillbilly will perform during the 51st annual Truckee Pro Rodeo, taking place Aug. 22–23 at McIver Arena, next to Truckee Regional Park. Provided / Red Hare Images

TRUCKEE, Calif. — With a guitar in hand and a grin beneath his cowboy hat, The Roaming Hillbilly returns once again to the Truckee Pro Rodeo — nestled in the mountain town he lovingly calls “God’s country.”

Razz Reynolds, better known as The Roaming Hillbilly, has carved out a unique niche in rodeo culture. Since 2016, he has traveled from one small-town rodeo to the next, entertaining crowds with his music, humor and heartfelt connection to the people.

“This will be my sixth year at the Truckee Pro Rodeo,” Reynolds said. “It’s one of my favorite mountain rodeos.”

His journey began with a simple gig, roaming the stands and crowds at a junior rodeo in Woodside, California, strumming tunes and chatting with rodeo fans. But what started as a one-time appearance quickly became something much more.

“I realized this is what I was meant for,” Reynolds said.

The Joy of the Hillbilly Way

On his wrist, Reynolds wears a bracelet engraved with a single word: joy. That word, he says, defines both his outlook and his mission.

“My favorite part is sharing joy in the service of others,” he said. “And in giving it away, I get it back a thousand times over.”

For Reynolds, joy isn’t just a feeling, it’s a way of life. His self-described hillbilly philosophy is rooted in living fully in the present, staying close to nature and connecting with people in real, meaningful ways.

Whether he’s roaming the stands of a packed arena or just chatting with a kid, his message remains the same: joy, unity and presence. And like everything he does, he delivers it with a laugh.

“Hashtag we are all one. Hashtag spread joy,“ he said. “I’ve been hashtagging my whole Hillbilly career — and I’m not stopping now.”

It’s that spirit that keeps Reynolds rolling across the country in his Hillbilly Camper, embracing the open road, sleeping under the stars and finding meaning in life’s simple pleasures: a sunset in Arizona, the mountains of Tahoe or laughter at a rodeo.

Truckee Pro Rodeo: A Mountain Tradition

Reynolds will perform during the 51st annual Truckee Pro Rodeo, taking place Aug. 22–23 at McIver Arena, next to Truckee Regional Park. A cherished tradition in the Sierra Nevada, the rodeo blends competitive action, family-friendly fun and a deep appreciation for Western heritage.

Presented by the Truckee Pro Rodeo Association and its board of directors, the event continues its mission to cultivate a love of horses, horsemanship and the rodeo spirit throughout the Truckee, Donner and Sierra regions of California.

So, if you hear guitar strings strumming and laughter echoing through the trees, you’ll know: The Roaming Hillbilly is back in town.

.