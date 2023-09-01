The Spa at Everline receives TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Spa at Everline, a luxurious mountainside spa located at Everline Resort & Spa in Olympic Valley, has received TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award. The prestigious recognition is given to the top 10 percent of attraction listings on TripAdvisor worldwide. In recognition of this honor, the spa will be offering a special limited time offer for locals throughout the Labor Day weekend.
“We are honored to receive such a prestigious recognition as TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for our incredible on-site spa,” said Director of Sales and Marketing at Everline Resort & Spa Larry Colton. “As this recognition is determined based on actual traveler reviews and opinions, it is a testament to the unparalleled experience available at the Spa at Everline. We are excited to celebrate this recognition with a special promotion for our guests and local residents this holiday weekend.”
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award is a prestigious accolade bestowed upon the world’s top destinations, hotels, and attractions, as determined by the reviews and opinions of travelers. The Spa at Everline earned this distinction through its luxurious accommodations, state-of-the-art facilities, and unmatched service.
The Spa at Everline features an immersive wellness experience surrounded by the towering peaks of the Sierra Nevada. The spa offers a variety of signature treatments that take inspiration from its North Lake Tahoe location including the Mountainside Expedition rejuvenating massage and the High Altitude Massage designed to help guests adjust to the higher elevation. It also features a Shirodhara Balancing Treatment, advanced skincare with several customized facial options, body treatments, reflexology, cupping, and more.
In celebration of the recognition, Everline Resort & Spa will be offering up to a 45 percent discount on spa retail such as lululemon products throughout Labor Day weekend, valid between Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.