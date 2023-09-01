The Spa at Everline receives TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award

The Spa at Everline has received the TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award.

Provided/The Spa at Everline

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Spa at Everline, a luxurious mountainside spa located at Everline Resort & Spa in Olympic Valley, has received TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award. The prestigious recognition is given to the top 10 percent of attraction listings on TripAdvisor worldwide. In recognition of this honor, the spa will be offering a special limited time offer for locals throughout the Labor Day weekend.

“We are honored to receive such a prestigious recognition as TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for our incredible on-site spa,” said Director of Sales and Marketing at Everline Resort & Spa Larry Colton. “As this recognition is determined based on actual traveler reviews and opinions, it is a testament to the unparalleled experience available at the Spa at Everline. We are excited to celebrate this recognition with a special promotion for our guests and local residents this holiday weekend.”

The spa will be offering special discounts on retail through Labor Day weekend. Provided/The Spa at Everline

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award is a prestigious accolade bestowed upon the world’s top destinations, hotels, and attractions, as determined by the reviews and opinions of travelers. The Spa at Everline earned this distinction through its luxurious accommodations, state-of-the-art facilities, and unmatched service.

The Spa at Everline features an immersive wellness experience surrounded by the towering peaks of the Sierra Nevada. The spa offers a variety of signature treatments that take inspiration from its North Lake Tahoe location including the Mountainside Expedition rejuvenating massage and the High Altitude Massage designed to help guests adjust to the higher elevation. It also features a Shirodhara Balancing Treatment, advanced skincare with several customized facial options, body treatments, reflexology, cupping, and more.

In celebration of the recognition, Everline Resort & Spa will be offering up to a 45 percent discount on spa retail such as lululemon products throughout Labor Day weekend, valid between Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4.