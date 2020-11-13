The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team releases fall fire safety tips

As fall approaches, devote a little more time outside to get yards cleaned up and preparations completed ahead of winter.

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team reminds residents to make preparations now to be ready for fall wildfires and to save time and energy next spring.

Clean out and rake up leaves, pine needles, and pinecones that have fallen, and remove all dead vegetation that may have accumulated. Contact local fire district and take advantage of free curbside chipping services before the season ends. Clear out any debris from rain gutters and check for proper drainage. Make sure outdoor hoses are drained and properly stored away for the winter.

Once yard work is squared away, head inside and review important home safety items. Check to make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly.

Make sure furnaces have been inspected and serviced by a qualified professional. Also have chimneys and vents cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional. Creosote buildup is the leading cause for chimney fires. An ash can on hand to properly store your fireplace ashes is available. Please keep it on a non-combustible surface at least 10 feet from your home or nearby buildings. Check that fireplace screens are in good condition and in a secure position in front of the fireplace. If portable space heaters are being used, ensure an there’s an automatic shutoff, plug directly into an outlet — not an extension cord — and also make sure they are at least three feet away from anything flammable.

Source: The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team