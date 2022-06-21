The Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show returns

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace is relaunching the Maker Show on Sunday, June 26, for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Truckee Roundhouse, a nonprofit located at the Truckee Tahoe Airport, kept their doors open during the pandemic thanks to volunteers and support from the North Tahoe community.



Roundhouse is once again welcoming new members, hosting programs with education and community enrichment program partners, and offering classes to the public in their shops; wood, textiles, ceramics, metal and technology.

Organizers are working to create an inspired event, by doubling the participants and adding more ways to interact with the makers and try new skills. Participating makers will be doing show-and-tell exhibitions of art cars and large-scale art, live demonstrations, micro-workshops.



Free hands-on activities for kids and adults include; blacksmithing with Mountain Forge, R/C robot challenge, upcycled art making, balloon art, jewelry making, screen printing, pottery painting, paper arts, Encaustic painting and ceramic projects.

New for this year, makers will be featured in Panel Talks with Q & A sessions, on woodworking, pottery, van conversions, eco-fashion and Burning Man art. Panel talks will take place in a new outdoor pavilion made at the Roundhouse, and sponsored by Pacific Crest Coffee.

Local breweries, Alibi Ale Works, Good Wolf Brewing Company and 50/50 Brewing Company, are sponsoring the beer booth. Truckee eateries Mogrog, Eats Cooking Co. and the Little Truckee Ice Creamery will be serving up local favorites. Roundhouse will be hosting tours of the maker space.

Fundraisers at the event include a raffle and silent auction of donated handmade goods and experiences. The Maker Show is Truckee Roundhouse’s largest outreach and fundraising event of the year, supporting year-round classes and programs at accessible rates.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12116 Chandelle Way, Truckee Tahoe Airport.



General admission tickets cost $10, biking to the event discounts the ticket to $5. Student tickets are $5 and kids under 8 are free.

Purchase tickets at the gate or online: https://secure.givelively.org/event/truckee-roundhouse/maker-show-2022-presented-by-the-truckee-roundhouse

For more information or to volunteer visit, https://www.truckeeroundhouse.org/makershow2022