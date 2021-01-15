The value of getting your cosmetic treatments at a medical practice

To learn more about Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute’s services, including Medical Dermatology, Mohs Skin Cancer Surgery, and Cosmetic Dermatology, visit SkinCancerDerm.com.

Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute’s dermatologists share their top three reasons for entrusting a medical practice for your cosmetic dermatology procedures and treatments.

1. Dermatologists Are Available Onsite

Not all cosmetic treatments are created equal. Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute recommends working with a dermatology practice for your cosmetic procedures due to the higher level of clinical oversight present at a medical facility. The guidance from board-certified dermatologists affords you medical expertise and more significant support.

2. A Dermatology Practice Puts Your Skin’s Health First

Sometimes patients mention that when they work with non-medical facilities for cosmetic treatments, the practitioners can solely advise them on their aesthetic goals. Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute recognizes that patients want to look and feel their best in their skin. At the same time, their medical providers have the expertise to understand and work with other outward skin conditions, which can be symptoms of underlying health issues. A dermatology practice offers a more rounded approach to aesthetics, well-being and good health.

3. Medical Practices Have Clinical Guidelines to Follow

Dermatological providers have clinical guidelines to follow, which extend to greater oversight and consistency in patient care. Many of the most effective cosmetic treatments such as resurfacing and laser treatments, injections, clinical-grade peels, body contouring, and microneedling require medical clearance. A medical dermatology setting with board-certified providers makes a critical difference in your skin care experience.

Many of the most effective cosmetic treatments such as resurfacing and laser treatments, injections, clinical-grade peels, body contouring, and microneedling require medical clearance. A medical dermatology setting with board-certified providers makes a critical difference in your skin care experience.