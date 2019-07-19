The Village at Gray’s Crossing still under review

A refined development plan for the Village at Gray’s Crossing — a project that dates back more than 15 years — is still up in the air, with the Truckee Planning Commission voting to review the environmental impact of the project again.

“I’d like to see some revised environmental analysis done,” said Commissioner Nikki Riley. “It’s been at least 16 years since anything was done from an environmental standpoint.”

The town adopted the Gray’s Crossing Specific Plan in February 2004, certifying an Environmental Impact Report and approving a development agreement.

In March of this year, the Truckee Town Council allowed the development agreement to expire and to afford for more community engagement in plans for the site.

“One concern was having too much commercial in this region and detracting away from the downtown.” — Martin Wood, SCO Planning, Engineering & Surveying

When the original development agreement was approved only one developer, East and West Partners, was overseeing the project. That company has since gone bankrupt, with multiple developers taking over portions of the property. With the expiration of the development agreement, the Gray’s Crossing Specific Plan now serves as the governing document for the site.

IMPACT OF ‘REALLY BIG PROJECT’

Riley said her main concerns were based around additional traffic, parking, public health and safety and jobs and housing.

“I’m afraid that it will make our traffic problem worse,” said Commissioner Suzie Tarnay. “I think it’s a really big project and I don’t think we should rush it through tonight.”

The public hearing came after three years of discussion between the developers and the Town of Truckee. North Valley Real Estate Partners, Inc., the applicant on the project, first submitted an application in November 2017.

The second project application submitted in October 2018 proposes a 127-room hotel with a conference center, pool and outdoor lounge area, a 2,800-square-foot convenience store with an eight-pump gas station, three commercial buildings with five residential units above and two commercial buildings with three residential units above.

“One concern was having too much commercial in this region and detracting away from the downtown,” said Martin Wood, vice president of SCO Planning, Engineering & Surveying. “We really do think that the project that we’re proposing not only fits with the specific plan but matches that neighborhood need without impacting the downtown.”

ADDITIONAL HOUSING

Other housing in the project includes 24 attached townhomes, a triplex building with two bedroom units, one fourplex with two bedroom units and two live and work buildings with 4,000 square feet of commercial space each and three units. The project will include 250 parking spaces.

To align with the town’s inclusionary housing ordinance, residential projects must make 15% of the units affordable. This would equate to nine affordable units on the site.

“It seems more catered to a higher economic bracket aside from the nine affordable units,” said Tarnay.

The entire Gray’s Crossing site, on the northeast side of Truckee, north of Interstate 80, is based around the 18-hole Gray’s Crossing golf course with four parcels that are currently undeveloped.

