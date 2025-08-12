The Village at Palisades Tahoe welcomes back Brews, Jazz & Funk 

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Get ready to groove and savor the flavor of craft brews as the highly anticipated Brews, Jazz & Funk Festival makes its triumphant return to The Village at Palisades Tahoe on August 16. The vibrant festival is set to captivate locals and visitors with soulful and funky melodies complemented by delicious libations. Festival-goers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers spread throughout The Village at Palisades Tahoe, as well as enjoy an incredible lineup of live music on three stages featuring Scott Pemberton O Theory, The Wreckords, Duo Dinamico, Pressing Strings, and The Floozies.

This family and dog-friendly event is from 1 to 8 p.m. with $23.18 GA advanced purchased tickets or $31.72 GA tickets at the door. Kids 12 and under have free entry. This event may sell out so advance purchase is recommended. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe , dedicated to saving and improving the lives of pets through adoption, community spay/neuter, and humane education programs.

“We’re excited to welcome The Floozies for their first-ever show here at Palisades Tahoe. They’re headlining an incredible day of music across three stages, along with Scott Pemberton O Theory from Oregon, Pressing Strings all the way from Maryland, and great local talent like The Wreckords and Duo Dinamico. Add to that 15 breweries, including up-and-comers like BrewBilt, Boneyard Beer and Movement Brewing and we’ve got one great beer and music festival. Not to mention, it’s all in support of the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, one of our favorite local causes,” said Cameron Calvert, Events Manager for the Palisades Village Neighborhood Company.

