Theatrical power shift: Charles Fee to retire, Sara Bruner named producing artistic director designate

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee of Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theater, and Idaho Shakespeare Festival will retire at the end of the 2025-2026 season. Sara Bruner has been appointed the Producing Artistic Director Designate as part of the succession plan.

Bruner will transition into the role of Producing Artistic Director at the end of Fee’s tenure.

“I am overjoyed by the Board’s decision to appoint Sara as my successor!” Fee said. “It has been clear to me for many years that Sara has the skills, the passion, the creativity, and grit necessary to take on leadership at the highest level of our companies. As a theater-maker, Sara is simply one of the most talented artists I have had the privilege to work with. As a colleague in leadership, I rely on Sara as a trusted and talented collaborator and sounding board. I can count on her to challenge me and champion our companies at every moment of decision. Her appetite to learn and embrace our unique producing model has been voracious during her tenure as Associate Artistic Director. I have no doubt that the future of our companies will be in secure hands moving forward!”

Bruner has a long, rich history with each company as an actor, director, Artistic Associate, and, most currently, Associate Artistic Director.

“I am absolutely thrilled by the appointment of Sara Bruner as the Producing Artistic Director Designate for Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival,” said Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival Executive Director Joe Atack. “Sara’s exceptional artistic talents, remarkable leadership skills, and extensive experience collaborating with all three consortium companies make her the perfect choice for this role. With her wealth of knowledge and expertise, the transition from Charles Fee to her in 2026 is poised to be seamless, ensuring continued success for the festival.”

In her current role for all three organizations, Bruner has worked alongside Fee to lead artistic endeavors over the past few years by spearheading casting, play selection, contract negotiation, budgeting, and other efforts.

“I am truly humbled and thrilled to assume this new role,” Bruner shares. “I have a profound admiration for these organizations and have personally witnessed their tremendous impact on their communities. Together with Charlie and the incredible support of our Boards, staff, and artists, I am eagerly looking forward to shaping the future of our companies with joy and intentionality.”

Bruner has carved a distinct path through the theatrical world, significantly contributing to various disciplines. Along with her substantial time with LTSF, GLT, and ISF, she was a company member of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for six years. Her directorial credits include major productions like Alice in Wonderland and the U.S. Premiere of The Children’s Monologues at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Cake at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Cabaret at Arizona Theatre Company.

At her three home companies, Bruner has delighted audiences through directing Romeo and Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, Sense and Sensibility, The Tempest and Julius Caesar. Bruner’s directorial work reflects creativity, innovation, and reverence for the classics.

“A celebrated figure in the arts, Sara also holds a special place in the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s (ISF’s) heart, having fostered a cherished and long-standing connection with our organization throughout the years,” said J. Kevin West, ISF’s Board President. “Sara actually began her involvement with ISF as a teenager years ago. Having served in various capacities since then, Sara has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and leadership. This deep understanding of our community and long-standing commitment to our mission makes her the perfect choice to lead us into a new chapter of artistic innovation and engagement.”

Bruner has also demonstrated her prowess as an actor in more than 100 productions on prestigious stages like Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Her roles range from Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet to Norma McCorvey in ROE, showcasing versatility and dedication to the craft.

“On behalf of the entire Great Lakes Theater Board, I am thrilled that Sara Bruner will succeed Charlie Fee when he retires in a few years, continuing Mr. Fee’s outstanding artistic leadership,” concludes Kim Bixenstine, President of Great Lakes Theater’s Board of Trustees. “Ms. Bruner brings a long history with Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theater, and Idaho Shakespeare Festival, a wealth of theater experience and financial expertise, and passion for our missions. There is no one better suited than Sara Bruner to lead these three extraordinary theater companies into the future.”

Bruner is a firm believer in theater’s power to transform lives. She has contributed to educational initiatives, particularly ISF’s outreach programs bringing the arts to under-served communities. Her dedication to community service and artistic innovation aligns with the three organizations’ missions.

Beyond artistic endeavors, Bruner’s accomplishments include earning the prestigious Princess Grace Award in 2018 and an Executive MBA from Boise State University.

In her new role as Producing Artistic Director Designate, Bruner will collaborate with Fee to steer the three companies over the next two years. They will work with the Boards of Trustees and staff to uphold high standards of theatrical productions, foster community connections, and deliver engaging experiences across all regions.

Bruner’s artistic vision, collaborative spirit, and commitment to inclusiveness position her as the ideal successor to lead these companies into their next chapter after Fee’s celebrated tenure.