‘This has been our dream’: Wolverines win state championship

The Truckee volleyball team celebrates winning a state championship on Saturday. Truckee defeated Fernley at Hug High School in four sets. | Justin Scacco





Show CaptionsHide Captions

Throughout the entire season, no group in Class 3A could hang with Truckee’s volleyball team.

The Wolverines completed an undefeated run through league and the postseason on Saturday, capturing the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state championship.

Truckee faced off against Fernley — a team they’d defeated in straight sets twice this season — and after four sets of play at Hug High School, took home the program’s first state title since 2016.

“This has been our dream since sixth grade,” said senior Brooke Vaughan. “It’s amazing.”

Truckee got down early in the first set, but pulled ahead behind the play at net by senior Mia Paulson and sophomore Isabel Smart. Vaughan would add a pair of aces as Truckee pulled ahead 18-9. Fernley battled back to make it 24-21, but a service error gave the Wolverines a 25-21 win and the first set.

Truckee opened the second set with a 7-0 run behind Paulson’s serving. The team continued to roll, eventually taking a 25-11 win following a kill by senior Callie Rule.

Facing elimination, Fernley took an early lead in the second set and held off a late Truckee run to win 25-18.

“They were being more consistent,” said Smart on facing Fernley for a third time this season. “They really, really wanted it.”

In the fourth set, Truckee took the momentum back, jumping out to an early lead, but Fernley managed to fight back to tie the game at 11. Truckee would later retake command behind a 5-0 run. With Truckee leading 24-19, Fernley served the ball to Rule, senior Karly Zander then set it up for Paulson, who smashed a kill off the hands of a Fernley player and out of bounds to give the Wolverines the state title.

“It was so cool,” said Smart of the final play. “We’d talked about winning state this whole season, and actually doing it is pretty exciting.”

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com