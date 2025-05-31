This World No Tobacco Day, let’s clear the air and see through the haze of big tobacco

Tobacco companies have been tricking people for decades, spending billions on ads that hide the truth about how harmful their products really are. In Nevada County, we’re launching a new local effort to fight back—Clear the Air Nevada County: Seeing Through the Haze of Big Tobacco.

The goals of this local effort are to:

1) Provide science-based information about tobacco and nicotine products and their health risks.

2) Offer tips and resources to help people quit smoking, vaping or using smokeless nicotine products.

3) Share ways for people in Nevada County to take action to stop Big Tobacco through local community work and policy change.

One way we are achieving these goals is through our new website, http://www.ClearTheAirNC.com , which is a one-stop shop for information, resources and ways to get involved in local tobacco prevention efforts. The site also offers tips for quitting and guides for parents and teachers to keep kids safe from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine.

This is an urgent problem that we see every day working in our local schools. Tobacco-related diseases kill millions every year, and Big Tobacco often targets kids and teens, hoping to hook them early. Why target kids and teens? Data shows that nearly 9 out of 10 long-term nicotine users started before the age of 18. This statistic is backed up by science, which shows the developing brains of young people are more vulnerable to addiction. With sleek ads and flashy products, Big Tobacco tries to glamorize tobacco and nicotine use, while hiding the damage their products cause to our bodies and their negative impact on the mental health of young people.

While many kids and teens start using tobacco and nicotine to cope with stress, anxiety or depression, tobacco and nicotine products actually make these symptoms worse. When someone stops using nicotine, they might feel irritated, anxious, or depressed. Taking nicotine again can make those feelings go away for a little while, but they always come back. It’s a harmful cycle that keeps repeating and leaves people needing more nicotine, which is exactly what Big Tobacco wants.

We’re also learning more about how tobacco and nicotine affect the places we live. Most people know about second-hand smoke—it’s the smoke or vape aerosol that comes from cigarettes and vapes, and people nearby breathe it in. But fewer people know about third-

hand smoke. This happens when smoke or vape aerosol leaves behind chemicals on clothes, furniture, walls, carpets, and other surfaces. These chemicals can keep releasing harmful substances into the air for years. Smoke and vape aerosol can even go through walls and travel through shared heating and air conditioning systems in apartments.

Clear the Air Nevada County hopes to improve the health of our community by sharing information and resources to prevent young people from starting to use nicotine products, to help people who have already started using to quit, and to raise awareness about the health risks of nicotine and tobacco to our bodies and the places we live. We need everyone’s help to spread the word, share the website, and stand up against Big Tobacco’s tricks. Every action counts—whether it’s starting a conversation, teaching kids the truth about vaping, or pushing for stronger rules for tobacco and nicotine products.

We’ve already seen what can happen when we come together as a community. Earlier this year, Grass Valley passed a stronger tobacco retail license law with support from law enforcement, elected officials, youth, public health, the hospital and others. This new law limits youth access to tobacco and nicotine through stronger laws on flavors, improved enforcement when tobacco retailers break the law, and limiting how close tobacco retailers can be to schools and youth centers. Now Nevada City is considering similar action.

It’s time to clear the air, see past the lies, and take back control of our health. Join Clear the Air Nevada County in this fight for a healthier future. Visit http://www.ClearTheAirNC.com today to learn more and get involved.

Submitted by

Marlene Mahurin and Sara Keller, Intervention Services, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Graham Gardemeyer, Student at Nevada Union, Nevada County Youth Commissioner, President of Nevada Union Friday Night Live/Tobacco Use Prevention Education Program Shannon Glaz, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator, Nevada County Public Health