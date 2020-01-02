Thousands attend Day 2 of SnowGlobe; more complaints but on par with last year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The second day of the SnowGlobe went a lot like the first, but more complaints were lodged and about three dozen citations were issued.

Many thousands showed up for Monday night’s show and South Lake Tahoe Police made just two alcohol-related arrests and issued 35 citations, on par with last year, said Chris Fiore, the city’s communications manager.

The event’s medical services crew, RockMed, treated 23 patients but for a second straight night no one was transported to the hospital.

Sound levels were again within the stipulated permit requirements, between 70-85 decibel range.

There were 55 complaints received through the city’s hotline and online complaint form, but most of the calls were for firework noise and not music.

Fiore said the city responded to all complaints with either a phone call or in-person visits.

“We also got several calls from residents who were pleased with sound adjustments made by the alteration of the stage and other changes this year,” Fiore said in a press release. “Specifically, sound levels in the Pioneer Village neighborhood are far below what those folks have experienced in years past.”

Tuesday night will be the final night of the festival which will culminate in two fireworks shows — one 3-minute show at midnight, and a shorter one when the music ends.

Fiore said the shows inside the Igloo Tent have been well attended and at times at capacity. Festival goers who are attending a show inside that tent should arrive early to ensure they are able to be inside to see the performance.

To report concerns about SnowGlobe please call 530-542-6001 or submit an online complaint form at http://www.cityofslt.us/FormCenter/SnowGlobe-7/Snowglobe-Complaint-Form-45.

To view daily sound monitoring reports, please visit http://www.cityofslt.us/699/SnowGlobe.

