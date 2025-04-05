Three Local Community Leaders Join North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors
Volunteer board helps allocate tourism generated funding through the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Two local community leaders, Danny Scott of Tahoe Restaurant Group, and Caroline Ross of Palisades Village Neighborhood Company, were elected by the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) membership to join the organization’s all-volunteer board of directors. A third community leader, Rob Olson, was appointed by the NTCA Board of Directors to fill the vacant seat representing the Tahoe City Downtown Association. The seated board will help make recommendations about how to reinvest TBID and TOT funds generated by tourism in support of local priorities that benefit residents, businesses and visitors.
“I’m grateful for the robust talent, experience, and varied expertise on our volunteer board — particularly as we head into the process of renewing the TBID,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “Our board members are a critical part of the decision making as it relates to how TOT-TBID Dollars At Work are reinvested in our community to benefit residents, our business community and visitors. Their commitment to and passion for Tahoe are unwavering, and I’m excited to see what the coming year has in store as we work together to address our community’s challenges and advance new opportunities.”
The NTCA board of directors guides the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) that focus on destination stewardship and management, responsible tourism development, housing and transportation, and other stewardship initiatives. The organization is focused on fostering economic health, community vitality, and environmental stewardship that benefits local residents, businesses, and visitors.
The board includes six seats that are nominated by organizations and elected by members, and 10 designated seats also elected by members, as specified in the NTCA bylaws. All board members volunteer their time with no compensation to help shape and guide the activities of the NTCA.
The members who assumed their board positions at April’s meeting represent:
- At-Large, Food/Beverage Business Sector: Danny Scott
- Squaw Valley Business Association: Caroline Ross
- Tahoe City Downtown Association: Rob Olson
In addition, the full board elected its new executive committee, with Jill Schott named as Board Chair. Kevin Drake will serve as Vice Chair, Samir Tuma as Board Secretary, DJ Ewan as Treasurer, and Sue Rae Irelan will contribute to the executive committee as Past Chair.
The balance of the NTCA board includes:
- Everline Resort: Nicole Gorman
- Homewood Mountain Resort: Andy Buckley
- North Tahoe Business Association: Kevin Drake
- North Shore Lodging / Property Management: Jill Schott
- Northstar California: Tara Schoedinger
- Northstar Business Association: Doug Burnett
- Palisades Tahoe: Mike DeGroff
- Placer County Board of Supervisors appointed: Sue Rae Irelan
- The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe: Colin Perry
- West Shore Lodging / Property Management: DJ Ewan
- At-large seat #1: Samir Tuma
- At-large seat #2: Dave Wilderotter
- Placer County (non-voting advisory member): Stephanie Holloway
- Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (non-voting advisory member): Devin Middlebrook
The Board of Directors meets the requirements set forth in the TBID Management District Plan (MDP), which includes establishing a Board that reflects the diverse North Lake Tahoe business community and representation from all sectors and geographic regions. Board and committee meetings are open to the public, and the NTCA is committed to fiscal transparency and incorporating public input and participation in all decision-making.
Learn more at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.