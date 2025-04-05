Three Local Community Leaders Join North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Two local community leaders, Danny Scott of Tahoe Restaurant Group, and Caroline Ross of Palisades Village Neighborhood Company, were elected by the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) membership to join the organization’s all-volunteer board of directors. A third community leader, Rob Olson, was appointed by the NTCA Board of Directors to fill the vacant seat representing the Tahoe City Downtown Association. The seated board will help make recommendations about how to reinvest TBID and TOT funds generated by tourism in support of local priorities that benefit residents, businesses and visitors.

“I’m grateful for the robust talent, experience, and varied expertise on our volunteer board — particularly as we head into the process of renewing the TBID,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “Our board members are a critical part of the decision making as it relates to how TOT-TBID Dollars At Work are reinvested in our community to benefit residents, our business community and visitors. Their commitment to and passion for Tahoe are unwavering, and I’m excited to see what the coming year has in store as we work together to address our community’s challenges and advance new opportunities.”

The NTCA board of directors guides the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) that focus on destination stewardship and management, responsible tourism development, housing and transportation, and other stewardship initiatives. The organization is focused on fostering economic health, community vitality, and environmental stewardship that benefits local residents, businesses, and visitors.

The board includes six seats that are nominated by organizations and elected by members, and 10 designated seats also elected by members, as specified in the NTCA bylaws. All board members volunteer their time with no compensation to help shape and guide the activities of the NTCA.

The members who assumed their board positions at April’s meeting represent:

At-Large, Food/Beverage Business Sector: Danny Scott

Squaw Valley Business Association: Caroline Ross

Tahoe City Downtown Association: Rob Olson

In addition, the full board elected its new executive committee, with Jill Schott named as Board Chair. Kevin Drake will serve as Vice Chair, Samir Tuma as Board Secretary, DJ Ewan as Treasurer, and Sue Rae Irelan will contribute to the executive committee as Past Chair.

The balance of the NTCA board includes:

Everline Resort: Nicole Gorman

Homewood Mountain Resort: Andy Buckley

North Tahoe Business Association: Kevin Drake

North Shore Lodging / Property Management: Jill Schott

Northstar California: Tara Schoedinger

Northstar Business Association: Doug Burnett

Palisades Tahoe: Mike DeGroff

Placer County Board of Supervisors appointed: Sue Rae Irelan

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe: Colin Perry

West Shore Lodging / Property Management: DJ Ewan

At-large seat #1: Samir Tuma

At-large seat #2: Dave Wilderotter

Placer County (non-voting advisory member): Stephanie Holloway

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (non-voting advisory member): Devin Middlebrook

The Board of Directors meets the requirements set forth in the TBID Management District Plan (MDP), which includes establishing a Board that reflects the diverse North Lake Tahoe business community and representation from all sectors and geographic regions. Board and committee meetings are open to the public, and the NTCA is committed to fiscal transparency and incorporating public input and participation in all decision-making.

Learn more at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .