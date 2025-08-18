Three major hospital expansion projects will meet growing community healthcare needs

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System has officially launched three large-scale expansion projects designed to address the growing demand for healthcare services in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. With patient needs on the rise, these projects aim to enhance access, reduce wait times, and ensure the long-term sustainability of care for the region.

“We are thrilled about these expansions that are keeping care local, accessible, and forward-thinking,” said Anna Roth, President and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “They are part of larger effort that will allow us to better serve our community by improving access to healthcare services for our region’s residents.”

Interior rendering of Urgent Care inside the Sierra Center. Provided / TFHS

The developments include three separate sites: Sierra Center (located in the former Rite Aid building), Gateway, and the brand-new North Shore Clinic in Dollar Point. Together, the projects will add more than 60 exam rooms and significantly increase the system’s capacity to provide high-quality, local care.

“These projects are designed to meet the real, on-the-ground needs of our community, not just today, but well into the future,” said Dylan Crosby, Vice President of Facilities and Construction and Safety Officer at TFHS. “We’re creating flexible, resilient, and thoughtfully designed spaces that will improve both patient access and staff workflow.”

Sierra Center Project

Located at 11230 Donner Pass Road in the former Rite Aid space, the Sierra Center is undergoing a complete interior transformation. This new facility will bring together several high-demand services under one roof, including expanded urgent care, occupational health services, outpatient lab draws, cardiac rehabilitation, a retail pharmacy and a wellness clinic. With demand for these services growing rapidly, this project is focused on improving efficiency and alleviating pressure on the hospital campus.

Interior rendering of the retail pharmacy inside the Sierra Center. Provided / TFHS

Gateway Project

At 10978 Donner Pass Road, the Gateway project will modernize and repurpose the existing building into a centralized hub for primary care and behavioral health services. The new facility will feature 41 exam rooms, including four dedicated to behavioral health. It will support the integration of surgical subspecialties as needed. The project includes a complete overhaul of the building’s exterior, roof, and mechanical systems, along with major site upgrades like improved parking, sidewalks, and crosswalks that will better connect the building to the main hospital campus. Construction is being phased to maintain uninterrupted service.

Gateway Center project rendering looking west down Donner Pass Road. Provided / TFHS

North Shore Project

TFHS is building a new clinic at Fabian Way in Dollar Point, offering eight exam rooms for primary care and flexible space designed to host rotating specialists and potentially urgent care services in the future. In addition to adding exam space, the project will include new parking, accessibility improvements, and backup generator systems to ensure continuity of care during power outages.

All three projects are part of TFHS’s ongoing clinic optimization effort, a strategic initiative aimed at increasing clinical capacity, consolidating care teams, and improving the patient experience across the region.

To explore renderings, timelines, and project updates, visit tfhd.com/construction .