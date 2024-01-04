Three missing hikers found unharmed in Tahoe National Forest

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Three missing hikers who were reported lost near Basin Peak in Tahoe National Forest have been located safe and sound. The incident unfolded on January 3, prompting a swift and coordinated response from emergency services.

At approximately 8:10 a.m. on January 3, a distress call was made to 911 concerning the whereabouts of three hikers who had embarked on a trek to Paradise Lake and snow camp on January 2, at noon. The adventurers, unfortunately, veered off course due to heavy snowfall, leading to their disorientation.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with allied agencies, sprang into action to execute a rescue mission. Employing a snowcat, the authorities successfully retrieved all three individuals at 11:53 a.m. on January 3, ensuring their safe return without any reported injuries or need for medical attention.

The rescue operation saw an overwhelming response from over 40 dedicated individuals and volunteers, whose collective efforts played a pivotal role in locating the lost hikers. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office extends gratitude to the partner agencies and volunteers who contributed to the success of this search and rescue mission.

Photo from Jan.3, 2024. Provided / Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Acknowledging the invaluable support received, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office extends its thanks to the following partner agencies and volunteers: Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Cal OES, CAL FIRE NEU, Truckee Fire Protection District, and U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest.