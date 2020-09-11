Three seek election to TDRPD Board of Directors

Candidates running for the two seats up for grabs on the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District Board of Directors engaged in a forum Thursday, offering their goals and priorities for the district.

Jason Hansford and Mark Tanner are seeking reelection to four-year terms, while Lori Marquette is seeking her first seat on the board.

Marquette, a five-year resident, has a more than 30-year background in criminal justice and law enforcement and has a Masters in higher education from the University of Redlands.

“My many years of service to the public have taught me the value and importance of listening to others,” said Marquette. “Forming quality programs, enhancing parks and facilities and meeting the variety of active needs of our community truly is a collaborative effort.”

Mark Tanner, who has been on the board for four years and a resident of Truckee for 20 years, said he’s “re-running for the board … to continue our efforts to revitalize the downtown community park that was taken on about a year and a half ago … We feel this is a huge need in downtown core.”

Jason Hansford, who serves as the current board chairman and has lived in the community for three decades, expressed the importance of fiscal responsibility during his opening remarks.

“I will ensure the district exercises financial responsibility to sustain facilities and programming that our community has come to expect,” said Hansford.

Hansford added that he’d like to see continued collaborative partnerships with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Truckee Sanitary District, the Community Arts Center, and KidZone Museum.

“We realize that recreation is not about just outdoors, but it’s also about cultural awareness.”

To view the candidate forum in its entirety, visit http://www.tahoetruckeemedia.org.