Three Tahoe Forest Health System departments win prestigious Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Awards

TAHOE/TRUCKE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced that its Urgent Care and Outpatient Oncology Services have joined the ranks of the Press Ganey Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winners. This distinguished honor is reserved for healthcare organizations that rank in the 95th percentile or above for patient experience across the entire calendar year. In addition, Tahoe Forest’s Emergency Department (ED) has once again achieved this award, marking yet another year of delivering outstanding care and consistently high patient satisfaction.

“This award underscores our deep commitment to both our team and the communities we care for,” said Louis Ward, the Interim CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “We are proud to receive this recognition that highlights our unwavering focus to setting ever-higher standards for exceptional care and service to the Truckee and North Tahoe community.”

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Learn more about Press Ganey .