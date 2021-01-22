Three-time champ Luebke set to return as Freeride World Tour announces schedule

The 2021 schedule has been announced for the word’s top big mountain skiers and snowboarders.

The Freeride World Tour laid out its plans for the year during a Wednesday press conference, announcing late February for its first event of the season.

“The current situation will give the 2021 season a special twist,” said CEO Nicolas Hale-Woods in a news release. “However, the riders are keen to get back on snow and our destination and industry partners are fully supporting us. We will, no doubt, once again be inspired by the continued progression of the athletes. From the Juniors, to the Qualifiers through to the World Tour, a new chapter of the sports and the Freeride World Tour will be written in 2021.”

The start of the 2021 season includes the return of local three-time snowboard champion Sammy Luebke, who finished in third place last year after having captured world titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Another rider with local ties, Jonathan Penfield, is also slated to return this season after finishing fifth place overall in 2020.

The Free Ride World Tour is scheduled to kickoff Feb. 20-26 at Ordino Arcalis, Andorra.

JUNIORS READY

The Tahoe Junior Freeride Series announced it will get the season underway Feb. 6-7 at Squaw Valley.

The stop at Sqauw Valley will mark the first of four for the area’s top young skiers and snowboarders. Officials from the tour indicated at this time the U.S. Junior Championships are unlikely to be held.

For more information or to register for competitions, visit http://www.tahoefreeride.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.