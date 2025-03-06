Thrilling finishes at CNISSF state championships as Truckee, North Tahoe dominate

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation (CNISSF) state championships took place last weekend, showcasing the best of high school cross-country skiing in an intense and competitive event.

A total of 86 athletes—49 boys and 37 girls—from nine high schools competed in the championship race, which followed a dynamic skiathlon format. Racers first skied a 3-kilometer loop in the classic technique before transitioning to skate skis in the ASC stadium and setting off on a second, different 3-kilometer loop in the skate technique.

In the boys’ team competition, Truckee High secured the state title with 178 points, narrowly edging out North Tahoe High, which finished with 175 points in a razor-thin race for first place. Incline High rounded out the podium in third with 94 points.

The girls’ team championship saw North Tahoe High claim victory with 137 points, followed by Truckee High in second with 126 points. Eastside Academy placed third with 67 points.

Truckee’s Quinn Holan took home the boys’ individual title, while North Tahoe’s Luka Karnickis and Xavier Layh finished second and third, respectively.

On the girls’ side, North Tahoe dominated the podium, with Niki Johnson claiming first place, followed by teammate Sierra Strecker in second. Truckee’s Aili Scott secured third.

The season-long team standings highlighted a season-long rivalry between Truckee and North Tahoe. In the boys’ rankings, Truckee emerged as the overall season champion, followed by North Tahoe in second and Colfax High in third.

The girls’ season championship ended in a tie, with both Truckee and North Tahoe sharing the top spot. Eastside Academy secured third place.

With another CNISSF season in the books, the championship races reinforced the strength of high school Nordic skiing in the region. From narrow finishes to standout individual performances, the competition was a testament to the talent and dedication of these young athletes.