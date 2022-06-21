Thunderstorm chances gaining strength, hot temps through weekend

A view of Lake Tahoe West Shore on Tuesday from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — There are growing chances for thunderstorms this week in the Truckee-Tahoe region.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Tuesday issued a special statement for strengthening chances of thunderstorms and hot temperatures that will rise 5-10 degrees above seasonal averages.

From Wednesday through the weekend, high temps in the Truckee-Tahoe region are expected to go from the low to mid 80s and continue to rise early next week.

Officials says there will be low to moderate heat risks for sensitive populations.

“Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day,” the statement said. “Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle.”

Thunderstorm chances have increased over the past couple of days. For Wednesday there is a 20% chance and grows to 40% on Thursday with isolated chances into the weekend.

“Stay aware of weather conditions each afternoon through this weekend, especially if you are recreating outdoors,” the statement said. “Take note of vertically developing clouds, and make the call to end your activity early and get indoors. If you hear thunder while you’re on the lake or miles into a hike, then you’re already too late for taking shelter.”

Hazards from the thunderstorms may also include lightning with new fire starts possible, gusty/erratic winds, heavy rainfall with an elevated risk for flash flooding and debris flows on recent burn scars, small hail, and rapid temperature drops.

The wind will also kick up with westerly breezes expected in the 20-30 mph range Wednesday through the weekend and low relative humidity may create locally critical fire weather conditions.