Thunderstorms in forecast to start week for Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Dollar Point on the North Shore.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms return this week that potentially could bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Monday calling for increased thunderstorm chances into Wednesday with rain and flash flooding a possibility, especially in the Tamarack and Caldor burn scars.

“Confidence is high in monsoonal moisture pushing northward into the eastern Sierra and western Nevada today and persisting Tuesday with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms,” the service said. “Model simulations continue to favor the eastern Sierra of Mono County and western Nevada with more isolated coverage for the Tahoe Basin into northeast California.”

The service said there is a 25% to 50% chance the region will see a storm and added that simulations for the storms that develop indicate the potential to drop 1-2 inches per hour.

The service said people living in flood prone areas or near recent burn scars should monitor the weather and be prepared.

The forecast is calling for a sunny Monday morning with isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will reach into the 80s.

The isolated showers and thunderstorms continue into Tuesday but it will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Winds will be in the 5-10 mph range.

The thunderstorm chances drop on Wednesday. The forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 80.

The sunny forecast lasts through the weekend where highs are expected in the mid 80s.