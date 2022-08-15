Thunderstorms return to Truckee-Tahoe forecast

A view Monday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort at Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Thunderstorms are back in the forecast this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement Monday that says the highest chance of thunderstorms will be Tuesday through Thursday with impacts ranging from lightning, new fire starts and strong outflow winds with blowing dust, to periods of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Each day has a 20-40% chance of thunderstorms.

“It is too soon to project which hazards will be dominant so be prepared for any of these scenarios,” the statement said.

The service said storms are most likely in the afternoons and evenings and overnight showers and storms are also possible. Those working or enjoying the outdoors should try to complete projects in the mornings before storms develop.

“If you live in a flash flood prone area, especially near a burn scar, be ready to act quickly if heavy rainfall occurs,” said the statement.

This week will be mostly sunny with the highs of 87 Monday through Wednesday with slightly cooler days Thursday through the weekend.

Winds could blow up to 10 mph on Monday and up to 5 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.