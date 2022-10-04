Tickets available for The Constitutional Challenge
Tickets are on sale for The Constitutional Challenge, the League of Women Voters of Nevada County’s fun fundraiser, with American history as the honored guest.
The Challenge will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley.
Tables of eight will compete against each other to answer questions about the U.S. Constitution, political figures and how government works. There will be special guests, entertainment, refreshments and prizes.
Participants can join as a team or as an individual. Those who show up in American history period costumes get extra credit. Tickets are $60 each. There are a limited number of seats available for spectators at $25 each.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3PPofhl.
Interested sponsors can contact president@lwvnevadacounty.org
