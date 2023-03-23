Tickets for final National Championship Air Races at Reno-Stead Airport on sale

In addition to general admission tickets, attendees can purchase tickets for reserved grandstand seats, box seats and pit passes or more exclusive options such as the Chairman’s Hospitality Tent and Checkered Flag Club.

Provided / Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. – The Reno Air Racing Association is now selling tickets for the 59th National Championship Air Races, the final race to be held at the Reno-Stead Airport. The event, which is a contender for the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award, will feature seven classes of air racing plus extraordinary military and civilian demonstrations that fans have come to love.

“The National Championship Air Races are a one-of-a-kind event full of aerial skill and showmanship which has united millions of spectators from around the globe for decades,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “While this year’s race is our last at the Reno-Stead Airport, we are excited to celebrate our legacy while ensuring that this year’s event is a tremendous success for our association and this community.”

Guests can purchase general admission tickets, as well as, tickets for reserved grandstand seats, box seats and pit passes or more exclusive options such as the Chairman’s Hospitality Tent and Checkered Flag Club. Tickets for the 2023 Awards Banquet also offer attendees an option to enjoy a catered dinner while mingling with the racers from all seven classes as they receive their awards.

“In addition to the thrills of racing, aerial acrobatics and our regular festivities, fans can also expect nostalgia and tributes to nearly six decades of racing in northern Nevada,” continued Telling. “With tickets going on sale, we’re excited to offer early bird pricing and encourage dedicated fans and new attendees to purchase now before prices go up. We’re looking forward to providing additional updates on the event in the coming weeks and look forward to reuniting with our air race family at this year’s event.”

The 2023 event is set to return with more than 150 planes and pilots as well as several ‘hands-on’ displays and experiences including the GRADD-NVBAA STEM Education Discovery Zone, heritage displays, military demonstrations and static displays and more. The event will also mark the third year of competition for the STOL (Short Take-Off and Landing) Drag which has become a phenomenon both in the skies and on social media. To learn more about the event’s final year, vote in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award or purchase tickets, visit https://airrace.org .

The event will take place from Sept. 13-17, 2023 and tickets can be purchased online at http://www.airrace.org .