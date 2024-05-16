Tickets on sale for 21st Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tickets are now on sale for the 21st Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop, set to take place on Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees will indulge in an afternoon of wine tasting, culinary delights, and shopping, all in support of a worthy cause. This year, the event proudly benefits the Tahoe Food Hub, an organization on a mission to build a food system that supports regenerative farming practices and creates fair market opportunities for family farms by increasing local food access for our mountain community.

Since 2004, the Wine, Walk & Shop has become a cherished tradition, celebrating the rich culture of downtown Truckee. For over two decades, the event has brought hundreds of locals and visitors to downtown Truckee each year during the off-season. Participating shops have reported it’s one of the biggest revenue days of the year. Organizers warmly invite potential sponsors and participants, including restaurants, merchants, and wineries, to join in making this year’s event a success.

“Sponsorship is an integral part of the success of any event, but it’s also a mutually beneficial one,” said event organizer Brinn Talbot. “By lending your support to the Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop, you’ll be supporting an event that brings locals and visitors to downtown Truckee and promotes Truckee as a destination. You’ll also receive valuable exposure to a well-educated, high-income, food- and wine-savvy audience all while supporting a great cause!”

Tickets are $70 in advance. Attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass to sample wine at approximately 30 venues while exploring local boutiques and indulging in culinary delights. Tickets are available online or in Truckee at the Truckee Welcome Center or Bluestone Jewelry & Wine on Donner Pass Rd.

“This event not only celebrates the vibrancy of downtown Truckee but also stands as a testament to our commitment to supporting local initiatives like the Tahoe Food Hub,” said Talbot. “Join us in savoring the flavors of our region while making a meaningful difference in our mountain community.”

Experience the vibrant essence of downtown Truckee while contributing to a meaningful cause. Visit truckeewinewalk.com to purchase tickets, sign up as a sponsor, or for more information.