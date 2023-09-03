Tickets on sale for Tahoe City Oktoberfest
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Oktoberfest in Tahoe City is a unique festive fall celebration that welcomes ALL ages. Experience the ultimate lakeside Oktoberfest celebration at Gatekeeper’s Museum/ William B. Layton State Park in Tahoe City, California from 12 to 5 p.m. on September 23.
The family-friendly event offers a wide selection of Bavarian-themed food options and delicious craft beers brewed by regional breweries. Enjoy live music from Coburn Station and the sounds of an authentic accordion player, Christiane Georgi.
While enjoying your favorite local brew, participate in fun games like the Stein squat, Yodel Contest, and Weiner toss. Make special Oktoberfest pretzel necklaces, explore our Vendor Village featuring North Tahoe’s most talented artisan makers and small businesses, plus you can put on your creative hats and get ready to show off your imaginative side by dressing up in your finest German-themed costume. There will be prizes for all.
In addition to fun for adults, there is an array of kids’ activities that will make their day unforgettable. They have all the kids’ favorites lined up: let their creativity run wild with pumpkin painting led by North Tahoe Arts, Balloon Twisting with Inspired Balloons, Coloring Corner sponsored by Gatekeepers Museum, and make sure not to overlook the Story Trail courtesy of TC Friends of the Library.
Get your tickets in advance for just $20, or pay $25 on the day, which includes a commemorative Oktoberfest beer glass and two drink tokens.
For your convenience and safety, make use of the free Bike Valet services, ensuring a stress-free and eco-friendly way to arrive at the festivities, as well as public transportation efforts like our FREE on-demand TART Connect Services and TART Bus.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.