Time for the fun election: Best Of North Lake Tahoe & Truckee kicks off

Year after year we’re amazed at the number of nominations we receive for the Best of North Lake Tahoe & Truckee contest. This year, even in the throes of pandemic, is no exception.

You have shown your support for the businesses and people you believe are the best in the business at what they do. We, and those you nominated, certainly appreciate the support.

While we received thousands (yes, thousands) of nominees, the hard truth is that not all of the nominees make it through to the finals. Unfortunately, only the top nominees make it through to the finals. Depending on the number of nominations, some categories were closer than others, which is why some may have more (or less) than others that made it through.

Regardless, congratulations to everyone who squeezed through to the finals. Here is where it gets fun.

Some will run away with their category in a landslide, and others will be in a dogfight until the end. It all boils down to votes, which began Sept. 14 and runs through Monday, Sept. 28.

It’s important to note that you can come back and cast your vote every day (one per category). From here on out, it’s all about the number of votes. Even if your favorite didn’t make it through, maybe consider supporting your next favorite — because if we’ve learned anything this year it’s that these businesses deserve it.

From having to deal with complete shutdowns to changed business models to everything else under the sun that 2020 has rained down, or stood at risk of burning down, our locals and business community deserve a ton of credit for rolling with the punches.

This should be an exciting time. We should have fun with this. It’s meant to be a positive experience for the businesses and rewarding them for being the best at what they do. The last thing we want to have happen is to turn this into a negative experience — we’ve had plenty of that this year and nobody needs any more. Let’s keep the buzz upbeat and supportive.

Every year our technology gets better to help us prevent ballot stuffing (a.k.a. cheating). We want to ensure the winner is indeed the true winner. So if you are thinking that creating multiple ghost email accounts and voting will work, I assure you, it will not. Make our job easier and just don’t do it so we don’t have to go through the process of discounting that vote. OK, rant over.

To recap: support finalists/favorites by voting daily. If they win there are some benefits that come along with that so we’re certain they will be truly thankful. They’ve already gone through a lot this year, so if they can get a leg up by getting your vote, it could go a long way for the rest of the year and into 2021.

Once again, congratulations to our finalists and good luck!

To see the list of finalists and cast your vote, visit at https://tinyurl.com/bestofntahoetruckee

Sierra Sun Ad Director Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046, Publisher Don Rogers at drogers@sierrasun.com or 530-477-4299.