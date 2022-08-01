Time to get ready: This year’s Ready, Set, Go! Handbook is available

Nevada County residents should be receiving in the mail a guide to wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.

Provided/Nevada County

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 2022 Ready, Set, Go! Handbook has arrived.

All Nevada County residents are encouraged to check their mailboxes as copies have been sent to every household, a news release said.

Extra copies will be available at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and the Joseph Center, 10121 Pine Ave, Truckee; all local Nevada County Library branches; local fire districts; schools; or online at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/Handbook .

Family members should review the updated content, refresh evacuation plans, replenish go bags, and find and write down their evacuation zone (page 24). The handbooks include sections that you can fill out to help walk you through your evacuation plans (pages 18- 24).

“With fire season already upon us as demonstrated by the Rices Fire this year, emergency preparedness is on the forefront of everyone’s mind,” said Craig Griesbach, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services, in the release. “Our annual Ready, Set, Go! Guide is one of the best tools to create a plan before a wildfire happens.

“We encourage everyone to work through this year’s handbook with family and friends,” he added. “Now is the time to talk to others about how you’re preparing and encourage others to do the same.”

A short film version of the Ready, Set, Go! Guide was created as a companion in 2021 to make the specific steps to wildfire preparedness more accessible and relatable. Residents are encouraged to watch, share, and discuss with loved ones as they complete their handbooks. It can be found at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org or on county social media channels.

As in the past, this content was created thanks to the collaborative effort between Truckee, Grass Valley, Nevada City, FREED Center for Independent Living, 211 Connecting Point, Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada City Fire Department, Grass Valley Fire Department, Cal Fire, Keep Truckee Green, and Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. The ongoing collaboration and partnership are a vital part of the Ready Nevada County initiative that continues to build on the success of the previous three years, the release said.

Source: Nevada County