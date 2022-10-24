‘Tis the season: Northstar begins making snow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s snowmaking season at Lake Tahoe and Northstar California this weekend, a sure sign that winter is fast approaching.
Northstar kicked off snow making this weekend as the thermometer plummeted from a cold front that ended a weeks-long stretch of above seasonal average temperatures.
Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts, also owned by Vail Resorts, are expected to start making snow within the next week, officials said.
Together, the snow-making system is the largest on the west coast.
Heavenly and Northstar are preparing to open Nov. 18 with Kirkwood slated to churn lifts on Dec. 2, weather permitting.
“Our teams are working hard to prepare the mountain for the resorts’ planned opening dates and will continue to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and low humidity at every opportunity,” said a news release.For more information, visit SkiHeavenly.com, NorthstarCalifornia.com and Kirkwood.com.
