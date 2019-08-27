Tony Commendatore appointed to Truckee Town Council

Tony Commendatore has been appointed to the Truckee Town Council.

CouncilSeat-SSU-083019-1

Tony Commendatore, a managing partner at Aegis Insurance Markets in Truckee, was appointed to fill the vacant Truckee Town Council seat on Tuesday night, with a three to one vote.

“I want to leave my fingerprints and make this a better place than when I got here,” said Commendatore. “With my fresh viewpoint and background I think I’d be a great addition to the town council.”

Commendatore was up against former Council Member Patrick Flora, who had served since since 2012 but chose not to run in the November 2018 election, and Truckee Planning Commissioner Jan Zabriskie.

He will serve until the November 2020 election. The seat will then be up for grabs in that election and the winning candidate would serve until the November 2022 election. With three seats open in the 2020 election, candidates will have to specify if they are running for the four-year term seats or the two-year term seat.

The applications received by the town were reviewed by a committee of Council members David Polivy and Jessica Abrams and town staff. Candidates who made it past the initial review process went before council on Tuesday.