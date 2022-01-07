Tony Karwowski named chief executive officer of North Lake Tahoe Resort Association

Long-time resident brings professional experience, community understanding to the role

TAHOE CITY — The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors has announced Tony Karwowski as the new Chief Executive Officer of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. Karwowski will lead the organization as it fosters a thriving local community and encourages responsible travel along with environmental stewardship.

A 20-year resident of the North Lake Tahoe region, for the past five years, Karwowski has been part of Northstar California Resort’s senior leadership team, serving as Director of Base Area Operations. He has served on both the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association (TNT/TMA) board and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association’s Capital Infrastructure and Transportation committees, collaborating with regional stakeholders on transit and infrastructure projects including the regional Transit Vision plan, Regional Park and Ride program, traffic mitigation programming, roadway signage, and funding of the resort triangle multi-use/bike path system. While at Northstar, Karwowski was involved in employee housing, giving him first-hand experience with our regional housing gaps and opportunities, as well as how to welcome and integrate an influx of new residents into the culture and community.

“Tony’s blend of professional experience and deep understanding of what makes this region such an incredible place to live, work and play makes him the ideal person to lead the NLTRA forward,” said Samir Tuma, Chair of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors. “With his leadership, and the new direction the organization is taking, the NLTRA is well-positioned to make tremendous impact on economic health, community vitality, and environmental sustainability that benefits our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

“It is an exciting and dynamic time for the NLTRA as it shifts its focus from destination marketing to destination stewardship, and I am absolutely thrilled to lead the organization through this transition,” said Karwowski. “With the recently instituted formation of the Tourism Business Improvement District, the NLTRA is charting a new course that will allow us to convene key community stakeholders and focus on addressing the most pressing issues our community faces including housing, transit, environmental sustainability, and tourism impact mitigation among others. I’m ready to get started.”

Karwowski lives in North Lake Tahoe with his wife, Danielle, a teacher at North Tahoe Middle School, and their two boys, Seth and Griffin. He will assume his new role on Jan. 31.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association